Principal reports on mission trip to Dominican Republic

Contributed photo: Johnson Elementary School Principal Stacy Edwards said he had some tough but touching moments helping finish a vocational school in the Dominican Republic village of Constanza. He recently attended a mission trip there through a school

KINGSPORT — Longtime Kingsport City Schools elementary school principal Stacy Edwards is taking a new job with Milligan University in Elizabethton.

After 25 years with KCS, Dr. Edwards will become an assistant professor of education starting in the fall semester, said Dr. Rich Aubrey, Milligan's vice president for academic affairs.

Stacy Edwards

Edwards

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you