Fourteen Northeast Tennessee students are in the running to become National Merit scholarship finalists next year, and statistically, program officials said about six or seven are likely to win a scholarship.

Nine seniors from the Johnson City area and five from the Kingsport area won designations as National Merit semifinalists, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday.


