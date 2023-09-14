Fourteen Northeast Tennessee students are in the running to become National Merit scholarship finalists next year, and statistically, program officials said about six or seven are likely to win a scholarship.
Nine seniors from the Johnson City area and five from the Kingsport area won designations as National Merit semifinalists, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday.
From Johnson City, eight are Science Hill High School students and one is a homeschooled student, while from Kingsport four are from Dobyns-Bennett High School and one is homeschooled.
They are as follows: JOHNSON CITY
Homeschooler Carter N. Pattison and Science Hill students Allan Y. Feng, Owen T. Hoover, Shiven Jain, Amanda R. Noe, Aarushi Raj, Sophia Y. Stone, Dakota J. Ward and Selena L. Wheeler.
KINGSPORT
Dobyns-Bennett High School students Alexander D. Batts, Charles Deng, Ryan E. Venett and Evelyn X. Yang and homeschooled student Caroline M. Foy.
No students from far Southwest Virginia were on the Virginia list.
FOURTEEN AMONG MORE THAN 16,000
Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation or NMSC announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for about 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 320 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2024 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join nearly 375,000 other young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.
COMPETITION DOESN’T RANK SCHOOLS
NMSP cautioned that using numbers of semifinalists to compare high schools, educational systems or states will result in erroneous conclusions.
The program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The program does not measure the quality or effectiveness of education within a school, system, or state. For more information about the competition, go online to www.nationalmerit.org.
STEPS IN 2024 COMPETITION
More than 1.3 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.
A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
From the more than 16,000 semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.
THREE TYPES OF SCHOLARSHIPS
Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2024:
• Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships that will be awarded on a state- representational basis.
• About 840 corporate- sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 160 corporations and business organizations for finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located.
• In addition, about 160 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 3,800 college- sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.