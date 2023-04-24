BULLS GAP — St. Clair Elementary School fourth grade teacher Jim Harris, a former student at the Hawkins County school, is in this week’s Teacher Spotlight for his second career.
“Mr. Jim Harris is always willing to help out when needed. He has picked up more bus duties than his fair share,” St. Clair Principal Mary Ann Davis wrote in nominating him.
“He cares for his students and the students at the school. He loves teaching math and social studies,” Davis said. “Mr. Harris gets into the lessons and the students are engaged and learning. I refer to Mr. Harris as the mayor of St. Clair. He knows everyone and where they live. He is an outstanding teacher.”
Harris once was a student in the Hawkins County public school system, specifically at St. Clair, and his first career was as a butcher and market manager.
“I began my education right here at St. Clair Elementary, instructed by some extraordinary teachers! I remember Mrs. Minor (Annette Beach now) in first grade, not only did she teach me how to hold a pencil the right way, and it was a struggle as I am a lefty, she also taught me to love reading and math,” Harris wrote when he learned he was to receive the Teacher Spotlight recognition.
“But she went above and beyond by encouraging me to try new things like eating soup beans for the first time, by adding corn to my beans. I still eat them that way,” he wrote. “I also remember Mrs. Mills, Lord how I loved her as most of us did.
“She not only taught second grade but third grade as well. She had a split class with 35 or more kids in her room. I shudder to think of what fortitude that dear, sweet kind lady had.
“I also remember Mrs. Williams, my fifth grade teacher, she was stuck in one of the most difficult classrooms I could imagine. Her room was squared off in one corner of the cafeteria/gymnasium/library where there was often a gym class, lunch and library going on at the same time,” Harris wrote.
“But she made it work and we learned. Talk about desperate need for additional room. I did get to experience the building of extra classrooms, and see the current gymnasium and library built during my time as a student. Mr. Rogers, Mrs. Winstead and Mr. Bacon were other powerful influences on our impressionable minds.
“I graduated from Cherokee High School in 1983 and due to some extenuating circumstances beyond my control, I did not know what to do with my life,” he wrote.
“I went to college, and did ok in the classes I took , I just did not know what I wanted out of life. I dropped out of college, and became a butcher apprentice for a local grocery chain, where I learned the skills and became a butcher and subsequently rose to market manager, a career I would stay in for 15 years.
“During this time I felt unfulfilled and decided, with much prayer and planning, to return to school whereupon I completed my studies and graduated with a B.A. (bachelor’s of arts) from Carson-Newman College. I began my career as a teacher right back here in St. Clair Elementary thanks to Gay Grabeel and Tommy Dykes taking a chance on me.
“Twenty-one years later, here I am having taught eight years of third grade, 11 years of second grade and currently teaching fourth grade math and social studies. I am so thankful that I was blessed and fortunate enough to work with such an outstanding faculty and staff and to teach such amazing students in my 21 years of service. I hope I can last 21 more years! I want to say a huge, ‘Thank you’ to all of my co-teachers and work family.”
