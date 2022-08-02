Jeff McCord, the Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development commissioner and a former Northeast State Community College vice president, speaks at the school on Wednesday. McCord is the third of four finalists for the Northeast State presidential post to visit the campus this week.
NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord has been chosen by Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings to be the next president of Northeast State Community College.
The announcement of Tydings' recommendation of McCord to head the Blountville-based college was made Tuesday afternoon via email. The TBR is to consider her recommendation at its Aug. 8 meeting; McCord also was the top choice of a search committee and will start Oct. 1 if chosen by the TBR.
McCord is commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Prior to his appointment as commissioner in January 2019, he served for seven years as Northeast State’s vice president for economic and workforce development, following a 16-year career in leadership at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport.
The other three finalists for the position were Robert Brandon of Southwest Virginia Community College in Richlands, Virginia, Eric Heiser of a community college in Ohio and interim Northeast President Connie Marshall.
They each were interviewed on campus at Northeast State last month on four separate days, including an open interview before the faculty, staff and public before Tydings interviewed them.
Public input was also solicited, and Tydings considered each of those comments and her interviews before making the selection of McCord.
McCord earned a doctor of education in learning and leadership at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; a master's of business administration with a concentration in information systems at Kennesaw State University in Georgia and a bachelor's of science in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
McCord was one of four finalists for the Northeast presidency recommended in late June by a 17-member search advisory committee.
It was chaired by Regent Miles Burdine of Kingsport and also included two other members of the TBR, representatives of the college’s students, faculty, staff and alumni, and civic and business leaders from the Northeast Tennessee area. The finalists participated in campus visits and open forums with campus groups and the public July 11-14.
Watch for more details on this developing story in the online and print versions of the Kingsport Times News.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.