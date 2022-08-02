NASHVILLE — Jeff McCord has been chosen by Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings to be the next president of Northeast State Community College.

Jeff McCord

Jeff McCord, the Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development commissioner and a former Northeast State Community College vice president, speaks at the school on Wednesday. McCord is the third of four finalists for the Northeast State presidential post to visit the campus this week.

The announcement of Tydings' recommendation of McCord to head the Blountville-based college was made Tuesday afternoon via email. The TBR is to consider her recommendation at its Aug. 8 meeting; McCord also was the top choice of a search committee and will start Oct. 1 if chosen by the TBR.

Flora Tydings

Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video