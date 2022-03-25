KINGSPORT — The second time was apparently the charm in getting reasonable bids on a lighting project for J. Fred Johnson Stadium at Dobyns-Bennett High School, a project that will be funded mostly by an anonymous benefactor.
The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education in a called meeting Thursday morning voted 5-0 to approve the low bid for the project, $600,000 from Kingsport Armature and Electric Company.
And the seven-member Board of Mayor and Aldermen is to consider approving the bid at a 10 a.m. called meeting on Friday at City Hall, 415 Broad St.
Officials said the quick movement was needed to ensure the lighting project is done by Aug. 1, in time for the start of the 2022 football season later that month.
FUNDING DETAILS REVEALED
Coupled with architect fees of $24,000 and a 6% contingency fee of up to $36,000, the total project cost would be no more than $660,000, KCS Chief Financial Officer David Frye said.
An alternate bid to do additional “uplighting” at each light pole was $10,000 per pole, but Frye said the recommendation was to consider doing that work later.
The anonymous donor, which school system officials have declined to identify in any way at the request of the benefactor, originally pledged $600,000 for new lighting and a new sound system at J. Fred Johnson, which houses a football and baseball field for the Tribe.
However, the initial bids came in at more than twice that amount, so the school board and BMA rejected those bids, and only the lighting project was rebid for now.
Frye said of five bids submitted, one was not opened because it did not meet bidding requirements all bidders are given before the deadline. Of the other four, he said the range was from $600,000 to $692,000.
FALSE START EXPLAINED
Asked after the meeting why the initial lighting and sound project came in so high, Frye said the sound bid specifications weren’t as clear as they should have been. During the meeting, he estimated the stadium sound might cost about $100,000 to $200,000 but emphasized that was a rough estimate.
In the meantime, the benefactor reduced the total donation to $550,000, made up of $300,000 already given to the school system and $250,000 in stocks. Since law prevents a school system from owning stocks, Frye said the Kingsport Chamber Foundation is accepting the $250,000 in stocks and then will sell the stocks and pass the money along to the school system.
In addition, however, the donor designated that of the $250,000 in stock proceeds, $30,000 is to go to the D-B basketball program, $20,000 to its Spirit Shakers program and $30,000 for uplighting, leaving the school system to pay up to $190,000 for the lighting project.
That is the cost of up to $660,000 in cost minus $470,000 in donated revenue for the main lighting project.
Board Vice President Julie Byers said the school system is grateful for the donation for a lighting project that otherwise would have been funded solely from school system coffers.
OLD LIGHTS TO BE REUSED
Frye said the plan is still to remove the existing lighting from J. Fred Johnson and install it at the former Sullivan North High School football field. North, a former Sullivan County School, is to become the new home of Sevier Middle School in fall 2024.
Under Tennessee law, Frye said, the BMA must approve awards of school system bids surpassing $500,000.
