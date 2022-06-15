WISE — The Wise County School Board honored three retirees Tuesday, including Superintendent Greg Mullins, before announcing plans to interview candidates to replace him.
Mullins, School Board clerk Judy Durham and St. Paul Elementary School cafeteria manager Teresa Turner all received recognition for their retirement at the end of June.
Before an audience including many of Mullins’ family members, board Chair Larry Greear congratulated him for 38 years of work in the Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise county school systems.
With 25 years in the Wise County division as an assistant principal, principal, transportation director and seven years as superintendent, Mullins had worked with teachers and administrators to improve Standards of Learning test scores and extracurricular academic and athletic activities for students, Greear said.
“Those are great too, but among all those greats I want him to know personally that it’s great that I can call you my friend,” Greear told Mullins.
Greear also credited Durham for her 29 years of service, including 15 as board clerk.
“She refers to us as her board,” Greear said, listing several tasks and details she handled for every board meeting. “And her chicken salad is the best.”
With 23 years including her term at St. Paul Elementary, Greear said, Turner maintained consistently high food quality for students and staff.
“All her food was great,” Greear said, adding that he enjoyed several meals at St. Paul over the years.
Greear, before a two-hour closed session for personnel and legal matters, said the board has received six applications for Mullins’ position, including four from current division staff.
Interviewing superintendent candidates
After the closed session, the board voted to recess Tuesday’s meeting until June 22 and possibly June 23 at 5:30 p.m. each day to interview superintendent candidates. Greear said that, if interviews were completed, the board may be able to vote on hiring a new superintendent by a scheduled June 27 budget workshop and public hearing.
Other business
In other business, the board agreed to cancel its July regular meeting. Greear told the board that could be subject to change if the new superintendent needed the board to vote on provisional faculty and staff hires or handle other needed business.
Board members agreed with Mullins’ request for him or his replacement to make provisional hires as needed until the school board approved those actions.