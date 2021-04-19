NASHVILLE — Two Sullivan County middle schools have received a combined $8,500 in TVA grants for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs.
The TVA, in partnership with Bristol Tennessee Essential Services and Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., a TVA retiree organization, awarded Innovation Academy of Northeast Tennessee $5,000 and Sullivan East Middle School $3,500 for STEM education projects.
The grant award is a part of $800,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven- state service territory known as the Valley.
Across the Valley, educators submitted projects large and small to further their STEM education initiatives in the classroom.
“Innovation Academy of Northeast Tennessee would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude for this phenomenal opportunity of the STEM grant. We would like to thank TVA and BTES for this amazing opportunity to further STEM programs in our school,” IA teacher Brandee Bridges said in a news release.
She said the grant will allow IA students to code robots, not only in IA’s eighth grade coding class but “extend the learning platform cross-curricular.”
“We are so very grateful to be able to take screen learning with code.org and turn it into hands-on learning with robots, all thanks to this amazing grant. Thank you again for your continued support with furthering STEM projects,” she said.
Sullivan East Middle School teacher Kenneth Timbs also thanked TVA and its partners and said the money for that school will go toward 3-D designs.
“The equipment purchased with this grant will allow our students to receive tangible feedback of their 3-D designs that can be applied to future design refinements. Thanks again for all of your support,” Timbs said in the release.
BTES CEO Mike Browder said the grants from the partnership are distributed with an “understanding that excellence in education is the key to a bright and successful future. The funds from these grants are going towards amazing projects, and we are delighted to be involved in the process.”
The grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for up to $5,000. Preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving, as well as pandemic-related projects.
Schools that receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“Despite the new challenges Valley teachers faced in 2020, they are still focused on providing the best STEM education possible and have adjusted to new ways of teaching,” said Rachel Crickmar, TVA Community Engagement senior program manager. “Through the grants awarded this year, over 72,000 students will be directly impacted across the Valley.”
A full list of the grant recipients can be found online at www.tvastem.com.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity.
In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.
For more TVA information, go online to tvainfo@tva.gov.