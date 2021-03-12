BLOUNTVILLE — Three Sullivan County elementary schools have some students in all-virtual learning mode, with one entire school all virtual.
Indian Springs Elementary in the Sullivan Central High School zone is all virtual, but will return Friday, March 19, according to the county's COVID-19 schedule change section of the school system website.
Meanwhile, Miller Perry Elementary in the Sullivan South High zone has all fifth graders virtual until Thursday, March 18, while Mary Hughes Elementary in the Sullivan East High zone has all fifth graders virtual until March 19.
The two grade-level and one school-level virtual learning decisions are part of the "surgical" temporary closures of in-person learning driven by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent David Cox said. All other schools remain in-person except for students in the Virtual Learning Academy.