KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Times News asked the six candidates for two Kingsport Board of Education seats five questions.
The nonpartisan election is May 18, and early voting starts April 28.
Following are the emailed answers to the fourth question: With hindsight, would you suggest the school system do things differently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, or was the way it responded appropriate?
TYLER BROOKS
“The situation was initially handled correctly in my opinion but once the studies came out and the results came out especially how little it affected the kids, they should have implemented a hybrid schedule.
“Three days a week with cleaning in between and over the weekend, then graduated to four days. We could have caught up the learning gap by being more proactive in working to get these kids back in school rather than do the bare minimum to ensure the COVID money would be available. The teachers suffered as much as the students not being prepared and given the equipment necessary to properly educate but catch all the heat that came with it. My hat’s off for what they were able to do.”
DENNY DARNELL
“As a former online student, I have had direct experience in multiple online platforms over the past 20 years. I participated in some of the first online classes in my undergraduate studies in the junior and senior year while teaching flight instruction and being hired by my first airline.
“While working as a commercial airline captain, I encountered online courses for ongoing and annual airline and flight training. Upon my medical retirement, I enjoyed graduate-level courses in a master of studies in law from Wake Forest University while being a servant leader and stay-at-home dad.
“Our pandemic world’s virtual learning aspect appears to have lacked a sense of urgency during the summer months. Looking back, most would probably say that we would have started sooner planning for virtual instruction and selecting a Remote Choice Learning program. I appreciate that parents could choose in-person or RCL learning. We got there slowly.”
BRANDON FLETCHER
“As a local anesthesia provider, I have literally been in the throat of COVID-19 since last March. I will be transparent and say that I have found myself at both ends of the spectrum. I have thought that COVID was of little concern and I’ve been so scared that I didn’t interact with my family for weeks after coming home from work.
“When the BOE voted to follow Sullivan County’s recommendation to start and stay virtual, I didn’t like it. As parents of elementary school children, we were angry and felt the board members didn’t understand our frustration. I was wrong. They did understand, educators were fearful and the pressure they and the board were under was unprecedented. At the end of the day, with all of the failures at the federal, state and county levels, I honestly believe the BOE made the best decision with the information they had.”
ERIC HYCHE
“In normal circumstances, good boards of education don’t get involved in operational matters like opening and closing status. Instead, those matters are delegated by policy to the superintendent and staff. However, given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, the Tennessee School Boards Association advised boards across Tennessee to affirm a plan for operational status, which we did in early August 2020.
“With the benefit of hindsight, I believe both the board and the superintendent did the best we could with the information we had. We had little-to-no guidance from the State of Tennessee. Guidance from the CDC affecting schools changed six times. There was simply a lack of knowledge on all levels regarding the level of risk associated with the virus. In the absence of knowledge, we and other school systems leaned toward the side of caution. As knowledge increased, we incorporated this new information and adapted.”
JAMIE JACKSON
“Kingsport’s school board acted in accordance with Tennessee Department of Health guidelines and reopened face-to-face learning far sooner than many systems around the nation. The scientific evidence available from the CDC told us healthy students rarely had fatal or dangerous symptoms from COVID-19, and younger students were not a significant vector of transmission for the virus.
“My response would have been to allow parents to decide if they wanted their students to participate in virtual learning while providing our teachers the PPE and plexiglass barriers needed to feel safe and healthy at work in addition to KN95 masks, face shields, hand sanitizer etc. Our constitution provides freedom of choice, and I would have liked to see our teachers, parents, and students maintain those rights, even during extremely challenging circumstances.”
MELISSA WOODS
“We should never underestimate the value of in-person learning. In addition to academic growth, students develop social and emotional skills, get exercise, have access to mental health and other support services, receive healthy meals and have Internet connection, etc.
“I haven’t been privy to information used by the BOE and other KCS leadership for their decision-making processes. With that being said, I won’t criticize their response to the pandemic. If elected, I’ll work with Board members to evaluate past decisions when determining future best steps with KCS leading the region.
“I will say I was extremely frustrated that we were weeks behind other local schools in having access to COVID vaccinations. I don’t know the details, but it’s unacceptable that our educators initially were forced to travel all over East Tennessee for treatment. Is the term ‘burr under the saddle’ familiar to you? That would have been me.”