Sign language in Wise County Schools - Gabe Ringley

Central High School junior Gabe Ringley — signing ‘work hard’ — wants to see American Sign Language become an option for foreign language requirements in Wise County Schools.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

WISE — Central High School junior Gabe Ringley studies building trades, participates in 4-H and hopes to become an athletic trainer.

But first, Ringley wants to see more people learn American Sign Language.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video