BLOUNTVILLE — Where public entities have failed to build better access to a new Sullivan County high school opening next August, a public-private partnership called Jericho Partners may come to the rescue.
The idea, if it works, would get the access road to West Ridge High School on Lynn Road off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 in place by the August 2021 opening of the 1,700- to 1,900-student school.
And involved with the potential project is Jim Belgeri, the former Sullivan County commissioner of roads and a civil engineer who proposed a West Ridge access road project and funding for it when he was in office. However, the Sullivan County Commission turned down the idea.
Belgeri said private-public partnerships or PPPs are nothing new to Virginia or Tennessee. Locally, he said the Kingsport Aquatic Center and YMCA facility and the Marriott MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center were PPPs, between Kingsport and the YMCA and Kingsport and Eastman Chemical Company, respectively.
WHAT'S NEXT?
The school board during a work session Thursday and following meeting took no action on the proposal, but it will be on the agenda of the Jan. 7 school board meeting.
Belgeri and Board of Education chairman Randall Jones presented details of the proposal during the work session before Thursday's meeting.
In a nutshell, Jones, based on a Dec. 1 meeting Jones and Director of Schools David Cox had Dec. 1 with Belgeri, said the plan would be for the funding of the project, built by the private partners, to be spread over 15 years.
Documents presented to the board showed that with a budget of $2 million, the one-year cost would be $192,930 and 15-year cost would be $2,893,950, while a $5 million project would be $482,326 a year or $7,234,890.
Jones said the estimate is the project would cost $3 million to $5 million.
WHO ARE PRIVATE PARTNERS?
The private partners of Jericho Parnters, with an option on the eight acres of property, are A. Morton Thomas and Associates of Kingsport for civil design, OHM Advisors of Nashville for security design, Wilson Worley law firm of Kingsport for legal issues, TCI Group of Kingsport for real estate and Citizens Bank Commercial Lending for financing.
Jones said the advantage is the private parties could move more quickly than public entities bidding out the project and get the access road done before the school opens. The down side, he said, is it will cost more.
WHAT HAPPENED TO BELGERI'S FIRST PLAN?
After Belgeri was defeated in an election, the Highway Department spent money set aside for the West Ridge project on other things, and information from Belgeri said that the Highway Department does not plan to do further improvements to Lynn Road as initially planned.
Board members also questioned the plan because the Jericho Partners have an option for eight acres including the proposed road access. After the road is done and it and the right of way is turned over to either the city of Kingsport and/or Sullivan County to be maintained, the private partners would be able to develop land along the route with commercial and/or residential use.
Jones said one option could be to charge businesses along the route for access to the road. He also said the partnership could be among the private developers, the school board and County Commission or just between the developers and the commission.
WHAT ARE CONCERNS?
Member Mark Ireson said he has concerns the school system would have no control over development along the route and he believed the developers would seek annexation of the any of the eight acres not already in Kingsport. The school site is in non-city Sullivan County, but the Kingsport city limits come close to the school.
"You would have no more control over development of that site than over development adjacent to any road," Belgeri responded, adding that city or county zoning would apply to any developments.
Belgeri said the new Sullivan East Middle, which opened off Weaver Pike near Bristol in January, has no school board controls around it other than county zoning. Ireson responded that local government didn't spent $3 million to $5 million on an access road for East Middle.
"What control do we have over any road, Mr. Ireson?" member Matthew Spivey asked.
"It's (the construction cost) Sullivan County money. We're all citizens," Spivey said. "I just don't want to shoot it down right out of the gate."
Member Michael Hughes pointed out this is the second Belgeri solution, the first being a project and funding he proposed while in office but was rejected by the commission.
"We have to have a better road to our school," Hughes said, adding that he tried to "squirrel away" enough money to fund the project in the school system's surplus when he was chairman but was unsuccessful. "As long as our students and high school benefit, I'm good."
"The clock is ticking. That high school is going to happen," Jones said.