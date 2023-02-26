KINGSPORT — Remember the old sayings about the best laid plans of mice and men and a tempest in a teapot?
When the Kingsport Board of Education on Feb. 13 voted not to do interviews for a new superintendent but instead offered the job to interim Superintendent Chris Hampton, most recently Dobyns-Bennett High School principal, I had a whole line of questioning that became a moot point and didn’t end up in my next day’s story.
I also think it is important, so here’s the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey used to say on the radio.
ILLEGAL INTERVIEWS?
The issue was about how the interviews would move forward, specifically how legal it was to have closed “one-on-one” interviews between individual school board members and each semifinalist chosen from among the six.
The board voted for Hampton 5-0, the same margin as everything was approved at the Feb. 13 meeting. However, in a Jan. 24 work session with no vote the board was split 3-2 on how to interview semifinalists, with Vice President Todd Golden and members Julie Byers and Jim Welch wanting the one-on-one interviews and President Melissa Woods and member Brandon Fletcher wanting only a full board public interview of candidates.
Golden and company argued that private industry and business consistently do such interviews. On the other hand, Woods and Fletcher argued that in the interest of full transparency public interviews were best.
Another point is that the school board is not a private entity but a public one funded by taxpayer dollars. This is one of the most basic things journalists do, address and publicize how public entities operate and report if they are within the law.
A LITTLE BACKGROUND
Since the school board began looking last year at how it would replace retired Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, whose last day was Oct. 31, all of a sudden it was de ja vu for me and 2017 again.
That’s when, with the help of consultant Wayne Qualls, the Kingsport school board chose a new head, then Greeneville Superintendent Moorhouse, as the new Kingsport superintendent.
He was the second superintendent in a row chosen from Greeneville, the first being Lyle Ailshe, who resigned to go to work for the Tennessee Department of Education.
That wasn’t what was odd, although it could have been a triple play this year if current Greeneville Superintendent Steve Starnes had applied and won.
‘MAGIC BOX’ PRODUCES TOP CANDIDATE
Anyway, as I have repeatedly recounted to school officials recently, Moorhouse emerged from what I call a “magic box.” There were no public interviews or even a list of the applicants for the job.
That is in contrast to the open list that Tennessee School Board Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom and her staff provided to anyone who asked, or at least me, as what ended up being six applicants met the deadline. She said that was the law, pure and simple, and that those six names are a public record.
But a TSBA committee found that of the six, only Hampton met the criteria the school board set forth in the advertising it approved for TSBA to use in attracting candidates.
Back in 2017, the explanation of the “magic box” was that a private consultant, Qualls, could manage the applications, gauge interest of the five board members in each candidate through one-on-one interviews with the board members and then ascertain which candidate had the majority or at least plurality of support.
I’m not belaboring that point, and the late 2017 vote was unanimous, like the one earlier this month.
The only member on the current board when Moorhouse was chosen is current Vice President Golden, a proponent of open one-on-one interviews but not necessarily closed to others, the media or the public.
It is too late to do too much of a post mortem on the 2017 process.
Former board member and one-time President Carrie Upshaw, 2017 board vice president, tragically died of cancer while still serving on the board in late 2020 and former President Susan Lodal, president in 2017 during the vote to choose Moorhouse and early 2018 when the contract was finalized, went off the board in mid-2019 after 20 years of service.
POTENTIAL ILLEGAL INTERVIEWS?
Anyway, the proposed one-on-one interviews in 2023 struck me as odd and possibly a violation of the Open Meetings Law or so-called “Sunshine Law.” In a nutshell when two or more members of a public governing body meet and deliberate toward a decision, it is a public meeting and must be advertised to provide the public advance notice and be open to the public.
Grissom is not happy with me right now, and with 20-20 hindsight I really can’t say I blame her. She told me in a phone interview that one-on-one meetings behind closed doors violated the spirit of the Open Meetings Law, which in a headline was simplified, albeit understandably, to breaking the law.
I believe I accurately reported what she said, but the headline, to which I indirectly contributed, may not have made that hyper clear. For that, I apologize to her. It was not intentional on my part or our editing and layout staff.
After that story ran, however, I found that City Attorney Bart Rowlett had opined to the board members in an email that such one-on-one meetings behind closed doors were legal, which he attributed to a 1999 Tennessee Attorney General’s opinion. However, he said a full board meeting interview, at the work session proposed in addition to the one-on-one interviews, would be a public meeting subject to the law.
Late the week before the Feb. 13 meeting, I contacted Deborah Fisher, executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, to get her opinion.
Fisher said she found the method odd but said it likely would withstand legal scrutiny, although not necessarily using the opinion Rowlett cited.
“I don’t think it technically violates the open meetings law for the individual school board members to meet individually with a candidate to ask questions. It may break with tradition, but it doesn’t seem to be an obvious violation because there is not deliberation occurring between school board members since only one is in the room,” Fischer wrote in an email sent Feb 11 after reviewing the situation.
“The AG opinion speaks to a situation in which an intermediary — a consultant — met individually with each governing body member to get their preferences. The AG said that as long as the intermediary wasn’t using the meetings and communicating the opinions or comments of one alderman to another in order for the Board (of Mayor and Aldermen) to make a decision, the aldermen could not be deliberating with each other.
“So long as the board members do not use the meetings with the consultant to deliberate with other members of the Board indirectly, these meetings are not meetings of a governing body subject to the Open Meetings Act,” she quoted from the opinion.
“In that case, there were no facts presented that indicated that the consultant’s meetings were being used for that purpose,” Fisher wrote. “That AG opinion doesn’t seem to apply here because it’s the school board member meeting with each candidate. It doesn’t make sense that the candidates would be ‘passing along’ information about what each school board member thought about him/her to the other school board members. So I don’t see how that could reach the deliberation phase.”
The caveat, however, is that Fischer further said if a second board member attended a one-on-one interview, it would become a public meeting subject to the open meetings law.
Rowlett the night of the meeting, after the choice of Hampton who is to have a board contract vote March 14, said the same thing. Board member Byers in an email before the meeting also agreed, as did President Woods in a phone interview before the meeting.
CONCLUSION
So there you have it, folks. If the process had gone on to semifinalist interviews, individual board members legally could have met privately with individual candidates or met one-on-one with others present, as long as another board member wasn’t there. The second scenario of a full board interview would make it an advertised public meeting.
I’ll end with another clichè: All’s well that ends well. Congratulations, Dr. Hampton. My two children who graduated from D-B think well of you, and the school board and TSBA agree.
Be forewarned, however, because for some reason I keep wanting to type Christ Hampton instead of Chris Hampton when I’m writing about him. I’m sure he won’t get a Christ complex.
POP QUIZ
This is “open book” or actually open column. How many applicants met the deadline for Kingsport superintendent this year, and what was Chris Hampton immediately before he was interim superintendent?
If you get both answers, get yourself a doughnut and wish Chris well on his new position, or get him a doughnut and wish yourself well.
The school board made its choice, now it’s your turn.