As the school year begins for many Southwest Virginia students, the Lonesome Pine Regional Library is almost ready to begin checking out its new hotspots.
All branches will have hotspots available for checkout beginning Sept. 1. Funding for this project is allocated from the COVID CARES Act through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Library of Virginia.
What is a hotspot?
Hotspots allow you to connect your enabled devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, etc.) to the internet. The hotspot is portable, so you can connect your device anywhere that has a Verizon cell phone signal.
Who can check them out?
The devices may be checked out by adults 18 and older with a valid Lonesome Pine Regional Library card and current government-issued photo ID. Each device has a usage limit of 500MB of data per day and is filtered to comply with the Children’s Internet Protection Act.
How long can they be checked out?
Hotspots are checked out for 14 days. Checkouts are limited to one device per household. Hotspots cannot be returned in the book drop and must be returned to the branch where they were checked out.
How can you learn more?
Call (276) 328-8325, call your local branch, or visit www.lprlibrary.org for details.