BLUFF CITY — It looks like Sullivan East High School's baseball and softball programs will be getting artificial turf for use starting next year.
A Sullivan County Commission donation earlier this month helped supplement a single lump sum anonymous donation that topped half a million dollars.
"Funds are secured, and the project has a green light to move forward," East Principal Andy Hare said Tuesday afternoon.
"We've got the green light," Hare said. "The contractor is going to start contacting suppliers."
Hare said the plan and hope is the turf will be installed and ready to use for the spring 2023 season. The process started more than a year ago, when the first and largest donation was made.
"I want to give a big shout out to our donors for having a vision for our future," Hare said.
DOLLARS DONATED
Those include two anonymous donations, one for more than $500,000 and one for more than $100,000, and a $63,000 one-time donation from Sullivan County's general fund approved by the commission at its Aug. 18 meeting.
The resolution sponsor was Commissioner Herschel Glover of Bluff City, and it had 11 co-sponsors from across the county, including Dwight King of Piney Flats.
"It's been a team effort, a true team effort," Hare said. "I can't hide my Patriot pride."
The commission donation exceeds the amount needed to complete the turf project by more than $2,000. Any left-over funds will be split evenly between the baseball and softball programs. Hare said the hope is that money could be used for logos for each team, which he said could cost about $13,000 each.
On Aug. 4, the Sullivan County Board of Education voted 7-0 to make a deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 30, for almost $61,000 in donations to make the project a reality.
An earlier anonymous lump-sum donation of $507,000 wouldn't cover the cost of the low bid for the project, even without some money already spent on design work, but donations totaling about $101,500 had been promised. However, that still left the project $60,875.95 short.
PROJECT FUND REASONING
School board member Michael Hughes of the Bluff City area made a motion at the Aug. 4 Board of Education meeting that all donations be put in an account earmarked for the project.
Hughes said one problem was that a donor or donors willing to give the $101,500 in promised money and other potential donors were concerned about what will happen to the money if the project were delayed or not done. He said donors can specify how their donated money is spent but can’t force the project to go ahead if not enough money is donated.
The school system rejected two alternate bids, including one for grading elsewhere on the field that Hughes said could be done later and one for a team logo. Hare said efforts to alleviate the drainage issue have improved the situation markedly over the years.
The low bid of $596,366 came from Baseline Sports Construction, which bid $160,150 on the grading, alternate 1, and $12,842 on the logo, alternate 2.
TURF BY 2023?
Hughes said he is confident the turf project could be done in time for the 2023 baseball season if the bid can be awarded by Sept. 1. Otherwise, he said rebidding the project could have ended up costing more and delaying the project.
For additional information on donating to the project, contact Hare at (423) 354-1900 or andy.hare@sullivank12.net; or East High Athletic Director Kim Carrier at (423) 354-1910 or kim.carrier@sullivank12.net.
The board set Tuesday as the deadline for remaining needed money to be donated and allow the project to go forward under the low bid, which is good only until Thursday.
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but earlier she and board Chairman Randall Jones said the board doesn't have to vote on the matter since the money for the project is available. She said that if for some reason the board did have to vote, it could do so at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The board is to meet in a called work session 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss how to spend about $16 million in COVID-19 relief funds called ESSER 3.0, which stands for Emergency Secondary Schools Emergency Relief. It is a non-voting meeting, but the ESSER matter is on the Thursday agenda.