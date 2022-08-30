Sullivan East High baseball, softball turf project a go, principal says

A Sullivan East High pitcher throws from the mound as the school plays at home against Sullivan Central High May 21, 2021. The Sullivan County school board and county succeeding in getting enough contributions by Aug. 30 to fund a baseball and softball infield turf project, the bulk of which already has been funded by an anonymous donor. The Sullivan County Commission pitched in $63,000 that put the project over the top.

 CHERYL GRAY/KINGPSORT TIMES NEWS FILE PHOTO

BLUFF CITY — It looks like Sullivan East High School's baseball and softball programs will be getting artificial turf for use starting next year.

A Sullivan County Commission donation earlier this month  helped supplement a single lump sum anonymous donation that topped half a million dollars.

Andy Hare

Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare
Herschel Glover

Sullivan County Commissioner Herschel Glover of Bluff City

Evelyn Rafalowski

Evelyn Rafalowski, Sullivan County director of schools.
Randall Jones

Randall Jones, Sullivan County Board of Education chairman

