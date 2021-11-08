BLOUNTVILLE — When it comes to charging nonprofit groups for using Sullivan County schools for non-school uses, two Parent Teacher Organization mothers have three words of advice for the school board.
Don’t do it.
“What a tragedy that would be,” said Nikkie Houser, who is president of the Holston PTO and involved in the CCYA sports program. She was speaking during the public comment portion of Thursday’s Sullivan County Board of Education meeting.
“We depend on using facilities in the county,” Houser said, emphasizing that athletics and other extracurricular programs help children with mental heath and confidence, especially those from broken homes.
“We don’t charge them. All of our coaches are volunteers,” Houser said. “It is really sad when we choose money over kids.”
Houser said not being able to use the Blountville Elementary/Middle facilities, which may be sold as the board has declared the school surplus, will hurt the community. In Colonial Heights, the middle school soon is to be surplussed.
She also said fundraising the PTOs do for the schools would be lost if events at schools can’t be held because of the fees.
“Give it (a school) to someone who wants to turn it into a community center,” Houser said.
Tasha Salyer said her son’s dad coaches a fourth grade basketball team, and like all youth sports the team relies on local schools. Salyer said events draw people and dollars and tax revenue to eateries and other businesses in nearby communities.
Board Chairman Randall Jones told Houser the board didn’t have use fees on its agenda that night but explained that the fees might be implemented for 2022-23 because the County Commission cut $300,000 in recreational money from the budget, putting it into another line item for insurance liability payments.
“It (the $300,000) was removed from the budget that was passed by them (commissioners),” Jones said, adding that the school officials didn’t realize that until about two months ago.
“We agree with you. There is a need for students in the county to use facilities after school,” Jones said. “Tell your county commissioners about that.”
Commissioner Angie Stanley spoke up and said she supported bringing back the $300,000, although Jones said it didn’t cover everything but did help offset expenses for electricity, water, and custodians.
House said the CCYA has spent more than $3,000 taking care of football fields of the county schools and works to keep the Sullivan Central Middle football field clean after use.
Vice Chairman Michael Hughes said the county system used to get $1.1 million but that $800,000 of that was designated to the school system in a different way so the county didn’t have to share proportional amounts with Kingsport and Bristol recreation programs.
However, with the loss of the $300,000, Hughes said the school system will have no choice but to start charging next school year if the commission doesn’t restore that funding.
He spoke with the two PTO members outside after the meeting.