BLOUNTVILLE — All face-to-face Holston Elementary, Holston Middle and Innovation Academy students will be learning online through Feb. 22 because of the potential exposure of cafeteria staff to COVID-19.
As a precaution, pre-packaged lunches were served to students at the Sullivan County campus near Tri-Cities Airport Wednesday, the school system announced on its website.
Any student who attends the three co-located schools who needs breakfast or lunch meals during this period of online learning may pick up meals at any other Sullivan County School by calling that school and arranging a pick up time.