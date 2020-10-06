BLOUNTVILLE — The International Education program of Northeast State Community College welcomes Holocaust survivor and educator Peter Stein to share his story, Surviving the Holocaust: Memories of a Czech Family in Nazi Prague. The program will take place Oct. 13 via Zoom virtual telecast.
Two sessions are scheduled at noon and again at 7 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. If interested in attending one or both of these sessions, please sign up online at https://forms.gle/PQRczwTsNRvpVrHUA.
Participants will receive the Zoom link via email on Monday, Oct. 12.
As a child in Czechoslovakia, Stein experienced first-hand the horrors of Nazi occupation before and during World War II. In March 1939, he and his family witnessed German troops entering their home city of Prague. Peter’s paternal grandmother, along with several of his aunts, uncles, and cousins, were deported to concentration camps and killing centers. His father, Victor, was forced to labor, building roads in and around Prague. He was eventually deported to Terezin. His mother, Zdenka, by virtue of her marriage to a Jewish man, was forced to work in a Nazi-controlled factory.
Stein witnessed bombings from his school and bedroom window. In the spring of 1945, Czech partisans and the Soviet army drove German soldiers out of Prague. Most of Victor’s family died in the concentration camps. His father returned from Terezin, and the family emigrated to the United States.
After coming to the United States, Stein attended public schools in New York, learned English, graduated from the City College of New York, and earned his doctorate in sociology from Princeton University.
For a time Stein was professor of sociology and co-director of the Holocaust and Genocide Studies Center at William Paterson University in Wayne, N.J. He taught courses on the Holocaust and developed workshops for teachers and community members. He also served as an associate director for aging workforce initiatives at the University of North Carolina Institute on Aging in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The event is sponsored by the International Education program of Northeast State. For information, contact internationaled@northeaststate.edu.