ROGERSVILLE — In his first school board evaluation since becoming Hawkins County’s director of schools, Matt Hixson scored 10.9 of a maximum 12 points.
Hixson took over in January 2019.
During an Aug. 27 special called meeting, Hawkins County Board of Education Chairman Chris Christian announced that Hixson had been evaluated in four categories. Each of the seven board members was asked to give Hixson a score from 1-3 points in each category, with 3 being “perfect” and one being “growth required.”
The scores from each of the BOE members were then averaged to create a final maximum score of 3 points for each category, with 12 being a perfect score.
The first category was Strategic Leadership, in which the director creates a collaborative, long-term vision for the school system and provides staff the tools and resources necessary to see them through. Hixson earned a perfect score of 3.
The second category was Instructional Leadership, in which the director identifies instructional strengths and weaknesses and works with his leaders to create a plan to strengthen or change existing practices. In this category, Hixson received a 2.6.
The third category was Communication Leadership, in which the director consistently communicates using a variety of formats with each of the following: board members, system employees, students, parents and community members. In this category, Hixson averaged a 2.8.
The fourth category was Managerial Leadership, in which the director places the correct leaders in the right locations based upon their strengths and organizational needs. In this category, Hixson received a 2.5.
Upon announcing the scores, Christian read some of the goals, expectations and objectives for Hixson moving forward.
“Make sure what is expected of the principals to communicate to staff actually gets to staff as intended,” Christian said. “Make updates to system employees as detailed as possible. Continue keeping employees updated. They like hearing directly from our director.”
Another board objective was to “Unite Hawkins County Schools. Take us from the upper end/lower end mentality to one county serving all students.”
Vice Chairman Debbie Shedden said she felt one of the most important aspect of Hixson’s evaluation was what his staff says about him.
“We were very fortunate to be able to read the comments that his staff gave us about him, and they were excellent,” Shedden said. “Every one praised him on his leadership, his professionalism. As I read them, there was not one comment that was anywhere near ‘needs to meet better expectations.’ I think that says a lot about our director of schools when his own staff is so complimentary and they back him up.”