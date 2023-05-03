Johnny Cash, played by Niko Burton, plays and sings ‘Ring of Fire’ in his portrayal of the country music icon at the Thursday morning session of the Wax Museum at Rock Springs Elementary School. Left: Rock Springs Elementary School fourth- and fifth-grade history teacher Julie Anderson addresses the audience. Top right: Babe Ruth, played by fifth grader Weston Light, talks during the Wax Museum event.
Left to right, Walt Disney, played by Jack Ricketts, looks ahead as Johnny Cash, played by Niko Burton, looks at Disney. This was during Wednesday mornings Wax Museum event at Rock Springs Elementary School.
Rock Springs Elementary School fourth- and fifth-grade history teacher Julie Anderson addresses the audience at the morning session of the Wax Museum Thursday in the gym of Rock Springs Elementary. Fifth graders played the part of historical figures in American history.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Famed theoretical physicist Albert Einstein and Kentucky Col. and fried chicken entrepreneur Harland Sanders may not have met in real life.
However, the two icons stood side by side Thursday morning in the gym of Sullivan County’s Rock Springs Elementary School.
They were among about 50 fifth graders, in morning and afternoon sessions, who brought American history to life in the Wax Museum exercise presented to the student body, parents, grandparents and others.
The audience also got to see country musician Johnny Cash, President Abraham Lincoln and First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy and Babe Ruth.
WAX MUSEUM EXPLAINED
The event is the brainchild of Julie Anderson, history teacher to fourth and fifth graders at the Sullivan County school.
Anderson normally has the wax museum as part of the school’s annual storytelling and fall festival that also normally includes storytelling, oral family histories and apple butter making demonstrations.
However, since that event went on hiatus starting in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and isn’t returning until this fall, Anderson got students busy with costumes and presentations, as well as some little-known facts about who they portrayed.
Col. Sanders, founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, was played by Sullivan Johnson, while Einstein, who among other things came up with the theory of relativity, the quantum theory of light and the existence of the atom, was played by Sawyer Hilton.
HISTORICAL FIGURES COME TO LIFE
Others in the morning museum included Jake King as Kennedy, Layla Osteen as Mary Todd Lincoln, Weston Light as Babe Ruth, Melany Brey as Deborah Sampson, who disguised herself as a man to fight in the Revolutionary War and was the first woman to receive a full military pension, Liam Brandby as Abe Lincoln, Keelan Mellons as Sam Adams, Jack Tate as Paul Revere, who rode a broom stick horse saying “the British are coming,” and David Ornelas as comic book legend Stan Lee.
“I used to store letters and documents in my top hat,” Liam said in character as Lincoln.
Niko Burton as country music legend Johnny Cash performed “Ring of Fire. The rest of the morning performers were Emma Lanham as nurse and mental health humane treatment advocate Dorthea Dix, Anabele Fleenor as Betsy Ross, who was eighth of 17 siblings, Marley Cook as Dolly Madison, a first lady and the first to serve ice cream at the White House, and Audrey Richards as Cornelia Forte, the first female pilot to die in the military.
Jack Ricketts portrayed Walt Disney, when Trent Stephens was war hero and actor Audie Murphy, Ella Mewl played actress Hedy Lamar, Alana Baldwin was astronaut Sally Ride, Braylen Tipton was John Hancock and Brayden Griffith was George Washington.
Also, Olivia Bishop was Jackie Kennedy, who Olivia pointed out spoke French well, Aundre Owens was Alvin C. York and Bella Amyx was Elizabeth Tallchief, considered America’s first major prima ballerina, with the New York City Ballet, and was the first Native American to hold the rank.