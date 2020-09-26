HILTONS — Hilton Elementary School in Scott County is one of 367 schools in the country to be named a National Blue Ribbon School.
The National Blue Ribbon Award is the highest award a school can be given by the U.S. Department of Education. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a news release. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
About the award
The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.
Award categories
The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:
• Exemplary High Performing Schools — These are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
• Exemplary Achieve- ment Gap Closing Schools — These are among their state’s highest perform- ing in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Hilton Elementary was named an Exemplary High Performing school. These schools have the highest-achieving students (the top 15%) in English and mathematics, measured by state testing.
Nominations
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The U.S. Education Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.
Celebration
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 317 public and 50 non-public school honorees will receive plaques and flags via mail.
For more information, visit nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov.