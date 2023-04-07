Students at the 65th annual Statewide High School Mathematic Contest competed at Northeast State Community College Tuesday, April 4, in the subjects of algebra I and II; geometry; pre-calculus; calculus; and statistics. 65th Annual Statewide High School Mathematics Contest.
Students at the 65th annual Statewide High School Mathematic Contest competed at Northeast State Community College Tuesday, April 4, in the subjects of algebra I and II; geometry; pre-calculus; calculus; and statistics. 65th Annual Statewide High School Mathematics Contest.
BLOUNTVILLE — Great young math minds were at work here Tuesday morning, continuing a tradition at a local community college one year short of a quarter- century.
Northeast State welcomed more than 200 high school students to compete in the 65th annual Statewide High School Mathematics Contest.
Sponsored by the Tennessee Mathematics Teachers’ Association (TMTA), the event brings high school students from across the area to test their math skills in a variety of disciplines.
Northeast State has served as a local testing center for the competition for more than 20 years. Contestants took their tests in the performing arts center theater on the Blountville campus.
“Northeast State has hosted this event since 1999,” Malissa Trent, dean of the Mathematics Division, said in a news release from the college. “We are always delighted to welcome students and teachers to this competition.”
Participants represented the following schools: Daniel Boone High School, Science Hill High School, Tennessee High School, Unicoi County High School, Volunteer High School, Providence Academy and Tri-Cities Christian Academy.
Students competed in six divisions of mathematics subjects: Algebra I, Algebra II, geometry, pre-calculus, calculus and statistics.
The contest is open to all public, private and parochial schools in Tennessee. After grading and re-grading of test results, the local testing center submits the top 10 contestants in each subject division to the East Tennessee region.
COMPETITION DETAILS
The top 10 students will compete at the regional and statewide levels.
“Those results (from the event at Northeast) are not announced until the state (TMTA) conference in September. The results for the region and state are announced at that time,” Northeast State spokesman Tom Wilson said via email.
“There are not other contests per se,” Wilson said. “The students only take one test. There are no regional or state finals that have specific dates. The top test papers travel from place to place and are re-graded/re-ranked against different groups across the state. The winning scores are compiled by region to determine regional winners, and then they are passed on to the state.”
WHO HELPS WITH CONTEST AND WHY?
The competition’s regional chair is Kim Nunn, associate professor of mathematics at Northeast State. The local contest also gets support from associate professors Teresa Gardner and Cindy McNabb.
The contest strives to stimulate interest in mathematics among students and raise the level of mathematics competence in Tennessee. The event also seeks to honor high school students who demonstrate a high level of competence in mathematics.