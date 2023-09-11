BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school officials are still trying to figure out if a land swap with a private land owner will work for the Henry Harr Road farmhouse property.
But a cemetery is standing in the way.
Former Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones — who had served three terms but was replaced as chairman by member Matthew “Matt” Price after a recent board vote — said he and Director of Schools Chuck Carter recently met with the owner of the property who might be willing to swap the land with the school system in exchange for the Henry Harr Road property. As chairman, Jones and the director comprised the Executive Committee empowered by the board to discuss the matter with the land owner.
The school system is seeking the swap as a way to dispose of the surplus two acres on the Henry Harr Road property and get land for a new road linking West Ridge High School to state Route 357, also known as Airport Parkway, via a connection with the existing Jericho Drive.
The problem, Jones said, is that a cemetery would be in the way of the exchange, and after some checking, Jones said the school system was advised it would be all but impossible to get the cemetery moved.
That would mean, Jones said, that the school system would have to acquire what amounts to a culvert to get the access needed for the new road. Jones said the system is trying to get the contact information for the owner of the culvert.
If the plan works, the road would go past the cemetery and then turn right on Lynn Road to reach the West Ridge driveway connecting to Lynn Road.
IN OTHER ACTION:
• Jones advised the board in a Thursday afternoon work session that he believes the 8-year-old Master Facilities Plan, last changed in 2019, should be updated again. The board member informally agreed to put that on the October meeting agenda.
Jones said the plan needs to reflect that the school system no longer plans to build a new Sullivan East High School, a new Mary Hughes Elementary and a new Indian Springs Elementary/other elementary school in the Sullivan Central Middle School zone.
Instead, Jones said the board’s recent actions, using COVID-19 relief money, have been to renovate existing facilities rather than build new ones.
In addition, member Mark Ireson has requested the school system look at getting rid of an outdoor walk for Sullivan Gardens Elementary students from the classroom area to the cafeteria.
Ultimately, Jones said the school board should request further funding from the Sullivan County Commission after the master plan is updated.
The system opened the new Sullivan East Middle School in January of 2019 and the new West Ridge High School in August of 2021, consolidating existing schools.
• The board in the work session received an update on the old Holston Warehouse, the former Holston Middle/Holston High/Holston Institute, where a portion of a roof collapsed. It is just east of Tri-Cities Airport.
School system Facilities and Maintenance Manager Charlie Hubbard said because the plan is only to demolish the portion under the collapsed roof, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will not require the same extensive work, including asbestos abatement, as it would for demolishing the whole building.
However, Hubbard said the system would have to install a new wall for the old building because the demolition otherwise would leave the rest of the structure, used for storage by various county offices, open.