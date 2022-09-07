WISE — From starting two libraries in Wise County to advocating for a college social work program and against surface mining practices in the 1970s, Helen Lewis left a mark on Southwest Virginia still remembered today.
Lewis, 97, died Sunday in Abingdon from complications associated with COVID-19, but students and colleagues on Tuesday remembered her for what she contributed to Southwest Virginia over the past six decades.
Former UVA Wise history professor Bill Maxwell said Georgia native Lewis came to what was then Clinch Valley College of the University of Virginia in its second year with her husband, Judd, to teach sociology and anthropology.
Lewis and fine arts professor Betty Gilliam had helped found the local chapter of the American Association of University Women as part of an effort to establish CVC’s library, said Maxwell — one of Lewis’ library assistants — and the library opened in 1958 under Lewis’ leadership.
One library was not enough, though, and Maxwell said Lewis and Gilliam helped advocate for the first of several libraries that today make up the Lonesome Pine Regional Library system across three counties in Southwest Virginia.
By 1969, Lewis had established a social work program at the college, a program that drew several grants before it was dropped when CVC did not continue funding.
Part of that program was an Appalachian Studies seminar that became the origin for UVA Wise’s current Center for Appalachian Studies.
Maxwell said Lewis was always considered a part-time faculty member because UVA’s policies regarding married couples as faculty at the same institution discriminated against wives becoming full-time faculty.
In a 2008 email to Maxwell, Lewis said the Appalachian Seminar helped expose students to a range of regional and local issues, including preserving cultural heritage, the impact of black lung disease and difficulties in getting benefits, the need for improved coal mining- related health and safety, cancer-causing pesticides used on Wise County apple orchards, contamination in Pound Lake and the environmental impact of strip mining.
“This type (of) activity by students in the Social Welfare/Sociology/Appalachian Studies program developed criticism from the coal industry because they saw the program as promoting social activists opposing strip mining and seeking compensation for black lung and better health and safety in the coal fields,” Lewis wrote in 2008. “I think this eventually resulted in the closing of the program and my leaving the college in 1977.”
Jack Wright, a CVC undergrad in the late 1960s before leaving for other opportunities after 1971, credited Lewis’ seminar with pushing many of her students from simply learning in a classroom setting to engaging in “experiential learning.”
“The impact she had on my life was immense,” Wright said. “She was soft-spoken yet a real spark plug.”
Lewis gave Wright an assignment during his time in the Appalachian seminar — go talk to a Norton musician named Dock Boggs. That interview led to a friendship with Boggs, he recalled, and to Lewis encouraging him to organize a music festival with Boggs and several local musicians performing their traditional music.
“I founded the Dock Boggs Festival under her tutelage,” Wright recalled. “She gave me $360 to attract musicians, and I paid them $60 each — Boggs, Bill Denham, Kate Peters Sturgill, Carl Gilmore and some others.”
Nationally known folk singer Mike Seeger found out about that first festival and offered to play on the condition that he be paid the same as Boggs.
“It was the first time we had the public come into the college in such a way,” Wright remembered. “We held another festival on the first Earth Day celebration at the college. Helen organized that celebration.”
Lewis often hosted students and faculty for meals and evening discussions at her home, Wright said. She paid out of her own salary to bring speakers on a range of issues to the college, he added.
“She moved a lot of people,” Wright said.
After the festival grew and became part of the college’s offering to the community, Wright joined Appalshop with a reference by Lewis and went on to help found Roadside Theater.
Wright said Lewis’ impact on her students included raising public awareness of strip mining.
“She organized the first public forum on strip mining in the area at the (college’s) Greear Gym around 1971 and invited coal operators and activists to speak,” he said. “It was a cool thing to hear both sides arguing. I think we had an effect on the 1977 federal mining laws that were passed during the Carter administration, but after Helen saw the writing on the wall, she resigned and left the college.”
Lewis also advocated for legislation in the mid-1970s to create a coal severance tax to help compensate for the damage cause by mining. While that first attempt failed, Wright said, coal severance taxes later became a regular feature of laws in several mining states.
Lewis went on to travel, advocate and teach in Appalachian studies programs and work with social justice organizations such as the Highlander Center in New Market, Tennessee, Wright said.
“After CVC, her life was a continuous search for social justice,” said Wright. That search included travels across Africa and Peru and working to build communication between coal miners in Appalachia and Wales to share their mining, environmental and economic experiences.
Jinny Turman, a public historian at UVA Wise, said she first encountered Lewis when she took Appalachian studies courses at Appalachian State University in the latter part of Lewis’ career.
“Helen’s life was about getting results for disadvantaged communities,” Turman said, adding that it was a surprise after her undergraduate work in poetry, art, oral history and film to find herself in a class project helping a community set up a crafts incubator.
“I think being in that class, doing something meaningful for a group of people is at the core of what I do now as a public historian. She unquestionably sowed a seed. It was profound how it affected me in my teaching.”
Wright said he hopes one day to produce a one-woman play created by actress Brenda Bynum and musician Don Saliers and performed in Abingdon some years ago.
“I’d like to see it performed at UVA Wise to give people an idea of the measure of Helen,” said Wright. “To be a progressive, which Helen always taught us, you were in opposition to the mainstream.”