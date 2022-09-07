WISE — From starting two libraries in Wise County to advocating for a college social work program and against surface mining practices in the 1970s, Helen Lewis left a mark on Southwest Virginia still remembered today.

Lewis, 97, died Sunday in Abingdon from complications associated with COVID-19, but students and colleagues on Tuesday remembered her for what she contributed to Southwest Virginia over the past six decades.

