An impartial hearing officer has ruled Sullivan County Schools officials acted properly June 8 in moving to fire Matthew Hawn as a high school social studies teacher.
The ruling came down Friday afternoon from Dale Conder, a Jackson, Tennessee-based attorney with Rainey, Kizer, Reviere & Bell PLC. It was based on a three-day appeal hearing held Aug. 16-18 in Blountville.
It sets the stage for a Board of Education vote to uphold the decision on a matter that could be headed to Sullivan County Chancery Court.
"Based on the testimony and the exhibits, I conclude that the Sullivan County Board of Education met its burden of establishing its grounds for terminating Matthew Hawn," Conder wrote in a 10-page Finding of Facts and Conclusions of Law dated Friday.
"The record establishes that Mr. Hawn failed to follow the Teacher Code of Ethics and in doing so acted unprofessionally," Conder wrote. Furthermore, Mr. Hawn was insubordinate in that he failed to follow the reprimand that prohibited him from using materials with inappropriate language. And failing to present varying viewpoints, despite known he was to do so, was insubordinate conduct."
Hawn, who was a tenured teacher, is on unpaid leave. He and supporters could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
The Board of Education next will review what was presented to the hearing officer and, with no new evidence presented, vote to accept or reject Conder's ruling.
Aside from profanity in a video about white privilege to a contemporary affairs class at the now-closed Sullivan Central High School, then-Director of Schools David Cox said county school officials said Hawn also did not assign readings or present any videos of differing opinions on white privilege in March and earlier in the school year.
Hawn has argued that there is no credible argument that white privilege doesn't exist and said his firing is linked to the General Assembly passing a law banning the teaching of critical race theory about the time the board upheld the Cox recommendation to end Hawn's employment. But Cox has said that was not the case, and Conder agreed.
"The outcome of the tenure hearing confirms the decision of the former director, Dr. David Cox, to terminate Matthew Hawn," Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski wrote in an email Friday afternoon.
"The termination stemmed from a repeated failure to abide by school policy of presenting opposing viewpoints in his contemporary issues class at Sullivan Central High School. The subject matter of Hawn’s class was never the issue in this case. The issue centered on the materials presented and the vulgarities that were shown on a video in violation of school policy, and the fact that Hawn previously had been reprimanded and instructed to offer varying points of view.
"The hearing officer has correctly ruled in Dr. Cox’s favor. A classroom should be, as Margaret Mead once noted, a setting to teach kids how to think, not what to think, and Hawn failed to provide the required tools to do so."
Hawn's next potential move, if the board votes to go forward with the firing, would an appeal from Hawn in Sullivan County Chancery Court. Board attorney Pat Hull has said that court could rule on the case or send it back to the hearing officer for further action.
In the 6-1 June vote, board member Matthew Spivey voted no, saying he didn't see enough evidence to fire Hawn in what the board considered during its public meetings.
Hawn has made national news media talking about the case, and a GoFundMe account seeking $85,000 had drawn $16,255 as of Friday afternoon.
