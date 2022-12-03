BIG STONE GAP — Yvonna O’Quinn helps give middle school students some ideas about what they want to be when they grow up.

O’Quinn, a 23-year registered nurse and certified nursing assistant program instructor with Wise County Schools’ Career and Technology Center, is doing her part with the Claude Moore Scholars program to conduct nine-week health education classes with Wise County and Norton schools in grades five through eight.

