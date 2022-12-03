Instructor Yvonna O'Quinn, rear, with Union Middle School fifth-graders, Adreana Kilbourne, Aleah Shupe, Aeris Odom, Sophie Winebarger and Ava Addison after a class on CPT for adults and infants. The class is part of a Claude Moore Scholars grant program to help get students interested in health care careers before they head to high school and college.
Instructor Yvonna O'Quinn, center, shows Union Middle School fifth graders Aeris Odom, left and Sophie Winebarger what it takes to perform CPR on a typical adult. The Claude Moore Scholars program provides grant funding for nine-week school visits by O'Quinn to Wise County and Norton middle school classes to expose them to potential health care career opportunities.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
BIG STONE GAP — Yvonna O’Quinn helps give middle school students some ideas about what they want to be when they grow up.
O’Quinn, a 23-year registered nurse and certified nursing assistant program instructor with Wise County Schools’ Career and Technology Center, is doing her part with the Claude Moore Scholars program to conduct nine-week health education classes with Wise County and Norton schools in grades five through eight.
O’Quinn’s current round of classes has focused on Union Middle School, where fifth-graders on Friday showed their aptitude for CPR.
“We’ve gone over several health situations the students may encounter, such as the Heimlich maneuver, fire safety, using epi pens and CPR,” said O’Quinn. “A lot of our kids are living with older relatives, so these are skills that are good to know in case of an emergency at home.”
Claude Moore Scholars provides grants for programs like the Wise County/Norton partnership, said Ballad Project Coordinator Alicia Kallen.
In addition to classes like those taught by O’Quinn, guest speakers from various medical and non-clinical fields meet with students to discuss what sort of classes and training they need to prepare for various health care fields.
Friday’s class had the students learning the compression and breath counts for CPR on adults and infants, how to breathe safely for an infant, and how to use an automated external defibrillator when someone’s heart has stopped.
“Some of the kids were afraid we were going to use a real AED in class and were worried that they’d get shocked,” O’Quinn said with a laugh, “but I told them it was just a training device.”
Student Ava Addison helped O’Quinn show her classmates how the AED works as it went through all the operations of a real AED — including audible warnings and instructions on using it on a child or adult — except for the electric shock to help restart a stopped heart.
Andreana Kilbourne learned in front of the class how to do CPR on an infant “Baby George” dummy as the group listened and offered support as she found out how delicate a touch it requires.
Aeris Odom and Sophie Winebarger tag-teamed on the adult CPR dummy and found how much effort it takes to do chest compressions on an adult ribcage and sternum.
“I’ve told them we’re a team in this class,” said O’Quinn. “We’re lacking in teamwork in society these days, and the students are learning that health care requires teamwork.”
O’Quinn said she found it rewarding when a nurse came to talk to the students and started talking about the various body locations where one can take a pulse.
“They already knew about radial pulses and other points,” O’Quinn said, grinning.
The Claude Moore Scholars program has been a partnership with Ballad Health, Mountain Empire Community College, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and local school systems to boost awareness about health care professions among public school students, said Kallen.
“We want students to look at a career pathway in the health field,” said Kallen. “This can also help build a pipeline of trained health care professionals who can work anywhere or find jobs in this region.”
Career and Technical Center Principal William Austin said the Claude Moore Scholars program adds to the range of career options that are available to the students at the center.
With the Moore Scholars program’s support, Austin said it will help widen the career opportunities available to students.
Norton City Schools Superintendent Gina Wohlford said working with the county and sending students to the Career and Technical Center has added to the Claude Moore Scholars program for her division.
About 50 city sixth- and seventh-graders have rotated through the Claude Moore program, she added.
“This has helped give our students an additional elective class as well as a career pathway,” said Wohlford, “and that awareness is important as our students head to high school and start thinking about what they need to complete to enter a particular career.”