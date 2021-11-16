BLOUNTVILLE — Former Sullivan Central High School teacher Matthew Hawn’s latest termination appeal will go before the Sullivan County school board in mid-December.
“The complaint presented by the former director of Sullivan County Schools in no way accurately reflects how I taught my contemporary issues class in the 20-21 school year,” Hawn said in a Monday morning news release.
Hawn’s appeal hearing before the Board of Education is set for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The meeting in the first-floor meeting room of the health and education building, 154 Blountville Bypass, is open to the public.
HAWN HOPEFUL
“When presenting my case on December 14th, I believe the members of the Sullivan County BOE will understand this distinction and recognize my efforts in creating a (contemporary affairs) classroom environment that asks our students to evaluate, analyze and think critically about the issues of our modern society,” Hawn said in the news release.
If the school board upholds the Oct. 22 ruling of impartial hearing officer Dale Conder, Hawn’s next move would be an appeal to Sullivan County Chancery Court.
The original June 8 vote to terminate Hawn’s employment on the recommendation of then-Director David Cox was 6-1, with member Matthew Spivey saying what he heard at the board meeting before the vote did not rise to the level of firing.
A March 4 vote to uphold a written reprimand of Hawn was 6-0 with one abstention. Then-member Randall Gilmore abstained because Hawn had contacted Gilmore about the reprimand when it first occurred.
Gilmore recently resigned his seat on the board because he moved outside his school board district, and that seat hasn’t been filled. Board attorney Pat Hull has said with six members on the board, it still would take four votes to reject the impartial hearing officer’s ruling. With three votes or less, Hull said, the original decision would stand.
Current Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who took over the position after Cox retired June 30, sent out a statement when Conder made the ruling in support of that action.
CONDER RULED FOR SCHOOL BOARD
“Based on the testimony and the exhibits, I conclude that the Sullivan County Board of Education met its burden of establishing its grounds for terminating Matthew Hawn,” Conder wrote in a 10-page Finding of Facts and Conclusions of Law dated Oct. 22.
“The record establishes that Mr. Hawn failed to follow the Teacher Code of Ethics and in doing so acted unprofessionally,” Conder wrote. “Furthermore, Mr. Hawn was insubordinate in that he failed to follow the reprimand that prohibited him from using materials with inappropriate language. And failing to present varying viewpoints, despite knowing he was to do so, was insubordinate conduct.”
HAWN IS TENURED
The hearing is being held because Hawn, a social studies teacher and baseball coach, is appealing the decision Conder made Oct. 22.
Hawn, a Sullivan North High School graduate, said he was dismissed by Sullivan County Schools May 5, 2021, the same day the Tennessee legislature passed what a statement from Hawn said was its “anti CRT” or bill banning the teaching of critical race theory.
Critical race theory is somewhere between giving an understanding of how American racism has shaped public policy or a divisive discourse that pits blacks against whites, depending on political opinions.
Among other things, Cox said Hawn showed a profanity-laced video on white privilege to students and did not successfully mute out the language.
Cox also said Hawn did not provide assignments on opposing or differing views, although Hawn has said there is no legitimate opposing viewpoint saying white privilege doesn’t exist.
The case has drawn national media attention. Central and two other county high schools merged in August to form West Ridge High School, which does not offer a contemporary affairs course.
Conder’s ruling upheld the dismissal, based on a three-day hearing held Aug. 16, 17 and 18. Because Hawn is a tenured teacher, who has 16 years with the system, he is afforded an appeals process by Tennessee Code 49-5-512.
“I continue to disagree with the assertion made by certain administrators throughout this case that ‘varying viewpoints’ concerning race must fit into a particular political belief system,” Hawn said. “Any premise that would classify different ideas and perspectives as simply ‘liberal’ or ‘conservative’ only contributes to the political divide, a divide I have successfully kept out of my classroom for 16 years.
“Furthermore, I have never asked my students their political affiliations nor graded them on subscribing to a belief or idea presented in class.
“The goal of my contemporary issues class is to challenge students to think critically about problems we face as a community, as a nation, and as a world. I continue to believe our students should have the opportunity to listen to and hear from varying perspectives and question them as they learn.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Cox, who has declined comment on the matter, said during the process that Hawn was a good teacher but was insubordinate and did not follow policies. Hawn was warned before receiving a written reprimand.