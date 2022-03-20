SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology is preparing to add a cosmetology and truck driving program as well as upgrade the equipment used to teach existing courses.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Hawkins County Industrial Board, Charles Johnson, the interim campus coordinator for the TCAT facility, presented an update on the school’s projects.
He first addressed the status of the truck driving program TCAT is looking to establish.
The school began looking into offering the program because of the need for affordable truck driving instruction in the area. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, TCAT had to put the program on hold in 2020.
The state is currently reviewing a $400,000 proposal for the funding needed to start the program.
“Now that we have gone back to wanting to offer the class, we find ourselves with even a larger shortage of drivers,” Johnson said. “The status of having the program looks good right now, but the money TCAT Morristown proposed for the class is in the Budget Committee of the state currently and probably will not be approved until next year’s budget.”
Johnson said he doesn’t know when TCAT will be able to start offering the program.
“I believe we will have truck driving, and I hope it’s not too late,” he said.
TCAT is also in the process of starting a cosmetology program at the Hawkins County campus. Johnson said that both plumbing and electrical work have been completed, and state of the art equipment has been ordered.
TCAT is taking applications for a cosmetology instructor. Johnson said he believes the class will have no shortage of students.
“As I’ve said before, the class would be full if we had it open right now,” Johnson said. “So [it] looks like [the cosmetology program is] going to be successful.”
The school plans to begin offering cosmetology courses in June. Still, Johnson said, the start date depends on the equipment arriving in a timely manner.
Johnson also said that the school has invested more than $100,000 to improve its current programs by upgrading equipment and hiring new instructors. He said that the improvements were funded by grants and the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) 2.0 program.
TCAT has completely redone its HVAC classes by adding new equipment and hiring new teachers. TCAT also launched a hydraulic pneumatic class with new equipment and highly skilled trainers.
The school also hired a new instructor who has degrees and certifications in welding and maintenance. Johnson said adding the teacher will help to prevent the need for waitlists and bring more students to the school.
TCAT also spent $12,000 to buy two new welders.
“They are multitasking welders that can do multiple metals using the same welder,” Johnson said. “We are doing that because a lot of industries are now calling for that.”
Johnson said that TCAT is working to make the school a good place for people to be.