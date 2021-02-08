ROGERSVILLE — By February, most high school seniors are gearing up for a traditional prom, graduation and all the other celebrations that accompany the conclusion of 13 years of public education.
Members of the Class of 2021 come to school every day wondering if a batch of friends is now under quarantine and if another spike in new COVID-19 cases is going to shut their school down again.
Although members of the Class of 2020 ended the last two months of their high school careers under the cloud of a pandemic, the Class of 2021 will be the first to endure its entire senior year in the COVID era.
At its January meeting, the Hawkins County Board of Education asked its student representatives to return in February and give a report on how the coronavirus pandemic has added challenges to their senior year and to critique the effectiveness of virtual education.
”It hasn’t been what I was looking forward to all my life”
Volunteer High School representative Madison Lipe and Cherokee High School representative Ethan Lawson told the BOE on Thursday this hasn’t been the senior year he and his fellow students hoped for, but there have been both positives and negatives to the experience.
“I just feel like a lot of stuff has been taken away that usually happens, and it just doesn’t feel like a normal senior year,” Lawson said. “It hasn’t been what I was looking forward to all my life. I’m just kind of here, and it just feels like another school year.”
As for the mass quarantines that have taken place throughout the school year, Lawson said different students react differently when they come to school and see a group of classmates missing.
“The people I’m around most of the time, we usually do get worried when students go missing due to quarantine,” Lawson said. “We really do get a little bit nervous. But there’s some people, they just keep going on and it doesn’t really faze them as much.”
One big positive identified by both Lipe and Lawson is the serving of free breakfast and lunch for students, which began as soon as schools closed for the pandemic in March and have continued to this point.
Another positive identified by Lawson is allowing band and theater to continue.
“I talked to my band director today, Brandon Linkous, and he wanted me to mention that he is very appreciative of you all giving performing arts the opportunity to continue,” Lawson said.
Virtual Fridays “invaluable to students”
Among the positives identified by Lipe are “Virtual Fridays” in which students attend classes at school Monday through Thursday, then attend virtually on Friday.
The Virtual Friday program was intended to give schools an opportunity to deep clean with most of the student body absent and to provide more planning for teachers, who are often doing both in-person and virtual teaching simultaneously.
“This helps students be able to review materials from the week and be able to contact teachers with any questions on the materials, “ Lipe told the board. “This time has been invaluable to students who work or help with their family, to make sure they stay caught up on their studies and ensure needed time to focus solely on any issues within any specific classes.”
Lawson echoed Lipe’s support of Virtual Fridays and requested that they be extended through the end of the school year.
Lipe noted that virtual learning is more difficult in some classes, including math.
“Having the teacher there to ask questions and see what you have on your paper versus trying to follow along online and sending a picture of your work is not the same. It is very time-consuming,” she said. “Also, if there are technical issues students feel more stressed about their work, and may even give up time for the day, which wouldn’t occur at school. Even if you use laptops at school, you have teachers there to help you troubleshoot problems quickly.”
”Not knowing when the school may shut down again”
Lipe said students often feel overwhelmed by the amount of work online, especially if they have trouble managing their time and there isn’t a teacher there to help them stay on track.
One concern raised by Lawson is not knowing if or when your school will be shut down again because of a spike in new cases or potential exposures.
“I’ve heard from students that it’s certainly good that whenever we do have to close a school down, it doesn’t have to be the whole school system,” he said. “It is up to the individual schools, and everybody doesn’t have to close down. But the main issue I have heard with this is the uncertainty of not knowing when the school may shut down again and not being prepared enough to go back virtual.”
Lawson said some students expressed to him that they don’t feel safe with people not wearing masks at school.
“There’s really nothing we can do about that,” he added.