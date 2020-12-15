ROGERSVILLE - Effective Wednesday, Dec. 16, and continuing through Friday, Dec. 18, all Hawkins County schools will move to virtual instruction.
Additionally, all schools will run virtual instruction the week of January 4-8, 2021.
These decisions are a result of increased positive case counts in Hawkins County and quarantine numbers affecting school sites.
Free meals for children age 0-18 will be available for pick-up at each school site from 11am-1pm, December 16-17 and January 4-8.
Please check your child’s school website for any schedule changes.