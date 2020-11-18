ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County’s Agricultural Extension Agency office may soon be moving to a bigger location in Rogersville that will cost a little extra to rent, but will also have a smaller utility bill.
County facilities manager Sarah Davis asked the County Commission’s Buildings Committee Tuesday for permission to sign a five-year lease for a suite at 3815 Route 66-S in a strip mall at the south end of the Rogersville city limits.
The UT Agricultural Extension Agency office is currently located at 850 W. Main St. just west of downtown.
Davis noted that the new rent is $285 higher, but the electric bill will be significantly lower at the new location, and the water bill is included in the new location’s rent. The new space is also about 1,000 square feet larger than the current location.
“The (extension agency) gentlemen are running out of room and they’ve been looking for some place,” Davis told the committee. “We think we’ve found some place, but it’s going to cost about $175 more per month than we’re currently paying. This will come out of the county buildings budget, which I’m responsible for, but I feel like I will have savings other places in the budget this year to make up for that.”
Davis added, “Although it’s going to cost a little more money, I’m not asking for any new money. I will have to do a budget amendment once we get everything worked out and get the cost narrowed down.”
The committee voted 6-0 in favor of authorizing Davis to sign the lease.
Creating energy savings
Davis told the committee she experimented with some energy savings changes in one building to determine if they were worth the investment.
“I started with just one building and I installed a programmable thermostat in one building,” Davis said. “The first month that programmable thermostat was there it paid for itself. I have saved from last year’s budget enough money to replace all of our gas HVAC units (thermostats), which are mostly in the (Courthouse) Annex Building. I’m looking forward to seeing what our electric bill will be. I feel like they too will pay for themselves in the first month and save us money down the road.”
Davis noted that she has also begun installing motion-activated light switches, which shut off the lights after about a minute of no detected motion.
New flooring in the Courthouse Annex
Davis also informed the committee Tuesday that the flooring replacement project on the first floor of the Courthouse Annex has been completed, removing the old carpeting that had been there since the facility was renovated in 1999.
“It looks like a totally different building,” she noted. “We had duct tape on our carpeting over there, and the money that I save in our communications … that’s how I paid for that new floor in there. When we do things like this, if I can find the money and save the money, I’m going to put it towards making our buildings look nicer. Hopefully next year I’ll have enough savings to do the foyer in the breezeway and the hallway at the Election Office.”
Library reading room restoration underway
New glass has been installed at the H.B. Stamps Library reading room, which was being renovated both inside and out. The reading room exterior was also receiving significant attention due to rot.
“The library has been repainted, except for the outside of the reading room. We have the new gold pane glass in the reading room. The issues with the damage to the roof and the rot to the building has not been addressed yet. We put the glass in first. Two different people have told me they think the reason we were having so much problems with that reading room is a tree. There’s an apple tree right in front of that room. I have submitted an application to the (Rogersville) Tree Board to have that tree taken down, but I have not heard back from that application.”