Darryl Kerley

Chief Darryl Kerley, former Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Fire Chief.

 Contributed

CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will host a training course to instruct first responders how to respond in the first 48 hours of a major disaster.

The class, Introduction to Natural and Manmade Disasters — Initial Response for First Responders, is a Tennessee Fire Commission-approved course. The training will take place on Aug. 6 at McPheeters Bend Elementary School starting at 10 a.m.

