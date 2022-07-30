CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will host a training course to instruct first responders how to respond in the first 48 hours of a major disaster.
The class, Introduction to Natural and Manmade Disasters — Initial Response for First Responders, is a Tennessee Fire Commission-approved course. The training will take place on Aug. 6 at McPheeters Bend Elementary School starting at 10 a.m.
According to a news release, the four-hour course will cover “elements of emergency operations during the first 48 hours of a major incident that most first responders may not be aware of in their community.”
Some of the course’s topics include unified command, ordering resources, and all the ins and outs of establishing incident operation areas. The course will also discuss establishing search grids, entry points, damage assessment basics, and the US & R building marking systems.
The class will also provide checklists and resources for participants to consider as well as a review of the different field operation guides that are available.
The course will also offer practical role-playing exercises to allow participants to use their newfound knowledge.
The instructor will be Chief Darryl Kerley, the former fire chief of Oak Ridge.
The target audience for the class is fire chiefs, fire officers, firefighters, EMS staff and members of law enforcement.
Those wishing to attend the course will have to pay a $10 registration fee, which includes course materials and lunch.
Anyone interested in registering for the course should email the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association at hcvfa@earthlink.net.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.