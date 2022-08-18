ROGERSVILLE — Two local Hawkins County teachers have been accepted into the Innovative Leaders Institute as a part of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN).
The chosen teachers are the principal of St. Clair Elementary School, Mary Ann Davis, and SCES librarian Rachel Horton, who will participate in the yearlong cohort group.
“We applaud your focus on growth and have designed this experience so, at the end of the year, you will look back and be glad you spent time in this work to benefit your school and community,” said TSIN in a press release.
Davis said she is excited to participate in the program.
“Mrs. Horton and I are excited to be a part of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network and to be selected to take part in the Innovative Leaders Institute,” Davis said. “We will be visiting schools throughout Tennessee to see STEM in action. We look forward to learning how to integrate more STEM into all our classes. Mrs. Horton has been a part of the Rural Stem collaborative through TSIN and has received two TVA STEM grants for SCES.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said he is glad the district has staff members like Davis and Horton.
“We are fortunate to have individuals like Ms. Davis and Mrs. Horton with our district who work diligently to give their best for the students,” Hixson said.
The goal of TSIN is to “provide opportunities for cohort members to deepen understanding, enhance capacity and develop in designing, recognizing and effectively leading STEM learning environments that promote success for all learners.”
