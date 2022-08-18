ROGERSVILLE — Two local Hawkins County teachers have been accepted into the Innovative Leaders Institute as a part of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN).

The chosen teachers are the principal of St. Clair Elementary School, Mary Ann Davis, and SCES librarian Rachel Horton, who will participate in the yearlong cohort group.

