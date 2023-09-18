ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Schools received $1,105,338.94 in federal funding under the Stronger Connections Grant from the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).
On Sept. 15, 2022, TDOE was awarded over $18 million in federal funding under the Stronger Connections Grant (SCG) program to distribute to schools within the state.
A total of 46 school districts applied for the grant, with only 18 receiving funding. Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said they are thankful to receive the grant.
“We wish to thank the Tennessee Department of Education for this funding opportunity,” Hixson said. “We were incredibly humbled that out of 46 grant applications received, Hawkins County Schools was one of 18 awarded. We look forward to continuing many of the initiatives we have put into place over the last several years, as well as offering several new opportunities to further support our students.”
The SCG funds are required to fall within four categories: Mental Health/ Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Supports for Students; Mental Health/SEL Professional Development (PD) for Educators, School Resource Officers (SROs), Administrators, and Other Staff; Family and Community Engagement; and Improving School Climate and Culture.
Hawkins County Schools plans to use the funds for several purposes, including:
Hiring a contracted behavioral health therapist to work with students;
Providing a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) to assist administrators and teachers with managing challenging student behaviors;
Providing a behavior consultant to work with students who have challenging behaviors;
Contracting the services of a school-based student assistance counselor through Frontier Health to provide support to school counselors;
Purchasing the Second Step Social-Emotional Learning curriculum for grades K-8;
Implementing Move 2 Stand trainings, provided by STARS Nashville, an interactive training that challenges middle and high school students to examine their attitudes toward bullying;
Implementing student-led school climate and culture leadership teams for middle and high school students;
Implementing restorative practice trainings and small group sessions;
Undergoing professional development through the Ron Clark Academy;
Providing professional development mental health training for district leaders and teachers;
Funding alternative seating for K-12 classrooms;
Installing seating for self-care spaces in high schools.
The school system will have three years to spend the grant.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.