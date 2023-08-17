HAWKINS COUNTY— Two Hawkins County Schools recently received grants allowing them to provide students with learning and enrichment opportunities.
Cherokee High School
Cherokee High School Career and Technical Education-Information Technology and Architecture & Engineering Design Teacher Phillip Jennings received a $1,500 Fortinet Grant from the Educational Foundation Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International.
The AFCEA Foundation provides incentives, opportunities and assistance to students and teachers engaged in science, technology, engineering and math.
Jennings said he plans to use the funds to buy handheld programmable consoles.
“The technology field is a rapidly growing field, and having these consoles helps our students become more comfortable and competitive in the job market,” Jennings said. “These consoles will also provide students with the opportunity to share their ideas and creations with others, making their learning more impactful and meaningful.”
The consoles will be used as part of the student coding practicum.
Clinch School
Clinch School received a $3,000 grant from the Whole Kids Foundation to build a greenhouse and new raised garden beds.
The Whole Kids Foundation Garden Grant Program allows schools to create hands-on gardens that spark curiosity and support classroom curriculum.
CS teacher Janice Duncan said this opportunity will provide students with new experiences.
“We are so excited to have the opportunity to build a greenhouse and expand our school gardens,” Duncan said. “Our students need and deserve every opportunity to expand their horizons. If we assist Clinch students in increasing their food security and seeing career opportunities in agriculture, then it is worth all of the extra effort.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the district strives to provide students with more learning opportunities.
“Our schools strive to provide additional learning opportunities for our students,” Hixson said. “We are fortunate to have teachers like Ms. Duncan who take every opportunity to add unique projects for them.”