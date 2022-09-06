ROGERSVILLE — At its meeting on Thursday, the Hawkins County Board of Education considered a career and technical education expansion at the system’s three high schools using funds from the school system and an innovative schools grant, and it received an update on two properties it is looking to sell.
CTE expansion
Earlier this year, the school system proposed plans for a centralized CTE facility at Phipps Bend Industrial Park. The school system asked the BOE and the county commission to commit $2 million each to the project.
According to CTE Director Brandon Williams, since then the school system has been unable to find more grants to go toward the new facility, and it may be a long time before headway is made on the project.
The Tennessee General Assembly approved a $500 million investment into CTE across the state when it passed the state budget this year, which means Hawkins County Schools is expected to receive a total of $4.2 million from the innovative schools grant over the course of the next four years.
Williams said the system should take advantage of the money it has available now.
“So I’m sure you’re probably wondering why would we look at looking at this project when we have the central CTE facility in Phipps Bend, and we are not giving up on that project by any means,” Williams said. “But the reality is we are a long way away from the finish line in what we’re going to have to have to break ground on that facility. This money is on the table now, and we need to take advantage of it because this is likely a once-in-a-lifetime injection of funding into CTE.”
The amount of funding the school receives is determined by the student population in grades 6 through 12.
The system should receive in total $500,000 for each of its middle schools, $1 million for the high schools and $200,000 for Clinch School because it serves less than 100 students in the qualifying grades. Each year the schools will receive 25% of their total grant allocation.
The grant only allows the school system to use up to 10% of the grant on capital projects unless it gets approval from the state to use more.
Williams said the proposed expansion will include providing career exploration classes at the middle school level. These classes will utilize STEM materials, robotics and virtual reality/ simulators.
Williams also proposed creating two new districtwide CTE positions: a work-based learning program expansion coordinator, who would help with placing students in work-based learning opportunities, and a CTE data/funding accountability coordinator.
Williams also proposed an expansion at the high school level, which would include expanding the shop space, creating a new welding program at Cherokee and a machine tool program at Volunteer. He also proposed expanding the lab at Clinch.
The proposed expansions at Cherokee and Volunteer would add an additional 5,000 square feet to each property and cost approximately $1,625,000 each. The expansion at Clinch would cost approximately $650,000 for a 2,000-square-foot addition.
The entire expansion would cost approximately $3.9 million.
Williams said the expansion is needed because they have outgrown their current shop space at Volunteer and Cherokee.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said he thinks it is important to capitalize on the money available to the system.
“There’s a huge pipeline right now with the state of Tennessee to support CTE,” Hixson said. “This innovative school’s model grant is the first wave of that, and it may be the last one. So if we can capitalize on this and grow our CTE programs to a realistic space to allow us to expand, whether it’s at the centralized facility for the school or just the school sites, we can capitalize not only on the innovative schools grant money but also the money that comes through expanded enrollments.”
Williams asked that the BOE to allow the school system to use the $2 million they allocated to the Phipps Bend facility for either its intended purpose or for the proposed expansion project, whichever is more feasible in the near future.
The board voted unanimously to allow the $2 million to go to either project.
The school plans to request that the county commission also give them flexibility with the $2 million they allocated to the Phipps Bend facility.
Keplar and Northfork
The board gave an update on its progress in selling the Keplar Elementary School property. It also announced that it will be selling another property as well.
The second property used to be home to Northfork School. It has been used by a local Ruritan club for several years and then a church. The board said that Northfork Church has expressed interest in purchasing the property.
The board voted to appoint one of its attorneys as the lead person over the sale of both properties. Members of the board said this attorney has been instrumental in the process so far.
The board also designated criteria for the sale, which mentioned it cannot be a multifamily residence and it cannot have a mobile home placed on the property.
The board hasn’t had any offers for Keplar but said people have shown interest.