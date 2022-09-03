ROGERSVILLE — Students in fire science at Volunteer and Cherokee high schools learn more than firefighting skills. They also pick up ways to overcome fears, gain confidence and grasp life skills.

The Hawkins County school system launched the program last year after determining there was a need for it, said Career and Technical Education Director Brandon Williams.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video