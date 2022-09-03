ROGERSVILLE — Students in fire science at Volunteer and Cherokee high schools learn more than firefighting skills. They also pick up ways to overcome fears, gain confidence and grasp life skills.
The Hawkins County school system launched the program last year after determining there was a need for it, said Career and Technical Education Director Brandon Williams.
“It’s really just like any other CTE program,” Williams said. “We look at labor market data, and we also listen to what our advisory council says. It is filled with community members, including members of the county commission and chamber of commerce. But it’s no secret that we have a shortage of first responders, particularly in volunteer fire departments.”
Last year, the Volunteer program had approximately 20 students enrolled, but that number has grown to about 50. Williams said the program took off more quickly than the school system expected.
“This class gives them an idea of what the job is,” said John Murnane, the Volunteer instructor and a retired Kingsport Fire Department member with 30 years of experience. “We’re gonna do everything the firefighters gonna do without the fire.”
Students learn firefighting skills such as how to perform a forcible entry, how to roll hose, how to use the ladders and more, but Williams said the program motivates students.
“It’s beneficial all around when a student finds a CTE program that they are really interested in, and it’s just like if they find an athletic program they’re really interested in,” Williams said. “It motivates them to come to school, be on time, have good behavior, to stay out of trouble so that they can continue to participate in things that they want to.”
Recently, Cherokee received a donated fire truck that students can use for training. Cherokee fire science instructor Doug Wood said the vehicle allows them to learn more skills without having to use resources from a local department.
Volunteer Assistant Principal Claire Bass said the program provides benefits beyond vocational skills.
“Getting over their fears helps them build their confidence, and I’ve seen that carry over from fire science, just into their everyday life and other classes,” Bass said.
Wood said the program can help the area fill a critical need.
“This whole community, we’re short on first responders, and we rely on volunteers,” he noted. “So the more volunteers we can get, the more kids, if they want to stick around here, they can work their way up, and I’ve got some that actually want to aspire to be a chief in a department someday.”
Murnane and Wood said several volunteer and city fire departments visit the schools to help train the students.
“It lets all the kids see the different departments and how each one works,” Wood said. “I’m going to do it one way versus something else. It gives the firefighters experience to come in and help these kids out, and it shows the students what they do as volunteers. I mean, it’s not about just saving lives. They also work within the community helping others.”
Many students in the program said they joined because they have family members who are firefighters. Others, like Cherokee’s Josh Dawson, enrolled out of a sense of civic responsibility.
“One of the main reasons why I joined this class is because I’m a member of Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department, and I want to help the community out a lot more,” Dawson said. “This class helps people stay out of trouble, and it’s also a good start for when you get out of high school. This class will help you get on track.”
Wood said about 20 of his students are already junior members in several different departments.
Another Cherokee student, Mason Young, said he believes first responders are crucial to the community.
“Without us, you’ve got no first responders at all,” Young said. “Firefighters are the backbone of this community. We don’t get paid to do this. We’re doing this out of the kindness of our hearts; that should be everybody’s mindset.”
Jackson Barrett, who is a student at Volunteer, said he believes the fire science program is important because it is teaching the next generation of firefighters.
“In the community and the whole country really there’s a shortage of firefighters and especially in Hawkins County,” Barrett said. “There’s a lot of older gentlemen and ladies doing it now, and they’re starting to fade off. So the goal of this class is to get all these young guys coming in and try and get them into the fire service. We need more people in every department to keep the departments filled with members so we can help the communities, which is the main goal of being a firefighter.”
A lot of students said they enjoyed the hands-on activities. One student at Cherokee said her favorite thing about the class is the sense of camaraderie.
“I like the fact that everyone here gets treated like a family,” said Kaylee Russell. “If someone’s going down, we either go down with them, or everybody else goes down as well.”
As a part of the program, students will receive several certifications, including one in CPR. The curriculum also prepares students to take the firefighter 1 test to get certified within a department.
Williams said the fire science program was started using grant funding that lasted for two years. He said the school system plans to continue the program if there is enough student interest and enrollment.