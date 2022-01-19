ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Schools, which were out Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and Tuesday for inclement weather, will be out Thursday and Friday, Jan. 20 and 21, because of the weather. The school system was in session Wednesday.
"Due to continued precipitation and consistent low temperatures coupled with current road conditions, Hawkins County Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday, January 20th and 21th," the school system posted on its website.
Kingsport City Schools closed Tuesday because of illness and staffing issues but resumed classes Wednesday, while Sullivan County was out Tuesday and Wednesday but planned to return Thursday.
