ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County School System conducted investigated bullying allegations of a Cherokee High School student who took his own life last month.
The district looked into claims of bullying brought by the family of Aidyn Trent, 15, according to Director of Schools Matt Hixson at a Hawkins County Commission Education Committee meeting on Sept. 7.
“There were several claims brought forward by the family,” Hixson said. “We investigated that, and I issued findings two days ago to them, but [our] investigation [found that] there were no formal reports.”
According to their records, Hixson said Aidyn only visited the school’s counselor once to discuss a class change.
The Times News requested the investigative findings and was denied due to state law, which states that student records in a public education system are considered confidential. The school cited Tennessee Code Annotated 10-7-504(a)(4)(A) as their reasoning for the denial.
Hixson said in a previous statement, “Hawkins County Schools takes all complaints of bullying and harassment seriously.” He also said that staff follow a separate protocol to protect students when they think there is a potential for self-harm, retaliation or depression.
The Trent family elected a representative, Angela Hubert, to address the Hawkins County School Board of Education on this issue at the group’s meeting on Sept. 7.
Hubert said they need to make proactive changes to prevent this from happening again.
“What happened with Aiden is a really bad situation, and it’s a bad situation for everyone that’s involved,” Hubert said. “It affects a wide gamut of people, but we cannot change what has already happened, and that’s an unfortunate truth. Having said that, my goal as a parent is to impact the next child because, unfortunately, this is something that’s running rampant right now.”
Hubert said the schools need to encourage more parent involvement.
“We’ve got to get parents in the schools,” Hubert said. “Parents are not in the schools.”
Hixson said he is working with Hubert and school administrators to implement an app where students can make anonymous reports.
