ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons.The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours." For additional information visit the district's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100046305622499.