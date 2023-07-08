SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education met in a special called meeting attended by members of the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Alderman to discuss a property between Surgoinsville Elementary School and Surgoinsville Middle School.
The meeting, which was held on July 6, was mainly to have an open discussion between the two groups about the issue at hand.
The property in question is a small house owned by the school system, located between SES and SMS. In past years, the property has been leased by both the Ruritan Club and the City of Surgoinsville. It was also discovered that the city’s current lease had expired.
Most recently, the city has used the property for parties, senior breakfasts and storage. Recently the BOE has been discussing the possibility of utilizing the building for a different purpose.
The Family Resource Center is currently located in a building behind Rogersville Middle School. Director of Schools Matt Hixson explained that the building is in very bad shape, and they are looking to relocate the FRC, possibly to the Surgoinsville house. The FRC is responsible for providing resources to families in need.
Recently Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham, BOE Chairman Chris Christian and Hixson met to discuss the issue and how the board could assist the city if they take back the property.
This could include solutions such as allowing the city to host meetings at the schools and continue using one of the bedrooms for file storage. The city has also made repairs to the house, and Christian said if they take back the property, the city will be reimbursed, pending a BOE vote.
After that meeting, confusion arose when Graham thought the school system was taking the property back indefinitely.
At the special called BOE meeting, Hixson and Christian both explained that they were just discussing possible plans of action.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Hixson said they would set up a walkthrough with the BOE, the BMA and April Couch, the FRC director, to walk through the house and determine if it would even work as a good FRC location.