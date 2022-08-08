ROGERSVILLE — Thanks to a series of grants and some creative thinking by the Hawkins County school district, children who can’t travel to the library will be thrilled to learn that the library can now travel to them.
The school system recently unveiled its Words on Wheels (WOW) mobile library, which is intended to promote reading across the county.
According to Erika Phillips, the district’s coordinated school health director, the project has been in the works since last year.
“In 2021, representatives from the Hawkins County Imagination Library Foundation shared information about an upcoming book bus grant opportunity through the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation,” she said.
Once the school system received the grant, it was able to acquire a decommissioned school bus and began turning it into a library on wheels.
Phillips said the district received additional grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, Walmart Foundation, and Eastman Chemical Co. The school system also obtained funding from Truist Bank.
“We are grateful to all of our partners who contributed to funding, designing, and stocking Words on Wheels with books,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson said. “We’re thrilled Words on Wheels is officially on the road.”
Lori Allen, the district’s academic supervisor, said the bus will provide children with access to reading materials outside of school.
“We committed to initiating Words on Wheels based on our belief that early and continued exposure to high-quality books will inspire an interest and appreciation for reading amongst our students,” Allen said. “We recognize that many of our students do not have access or transportation to a public library during school breaks. Therefore, Words on Wheels will serve as an exciting and meaningful avenue to deliver books and reading materials to future students, current students, as well as their families.”
The bus will visit neighborhoods and communities throughout the county as well as after-school YMCA programs, city parks, preschools, childcare centers and Head Start programs.
“We have an awning and a reading rug that we plan to use at these scheduled stops for story time,” Phillips said. “Words on Wheels will provide books for all reading abilities, so in addition to our students, we encourage both pre-K children, as well as parents, grandparents, and family members to visit the bus.”
After receiving funding, the school system held a community book drive, which yielded so many donations that Words on Wheels patrons will be allowed to keep books they get from the mobile library.
“If visitors wish to return books to the bus, they are welcome to do so; however, if they fall in love with their book, we encourage them to keep the book or share it with a friend,” Allen said. “We’re so excited to get out into the community with Words on Wheels.”
Anyone interested in donating gently used books to the library can drop them off at any Hawkins County school or the Central Office. To find out where Words on Wheels will stop, visit the Hawkins County Schools Facebook page.
