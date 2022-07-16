ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County School District and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office say they are acting to ensure school safety in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Long before the Texas incident, the Hawkins County school system had a safety plan in place. According to Director of Schools Matt Hixson, each school has a list of annual safety drills, including active shooter, fire, and earthquake.
Each school has to perform at least one drill per month and have it signed off to certify completion. School officials also note any deficiencies or ways to improve.
Hixson said the system has also taken other steps to protect students. For example, it is working on plans to install new exterior doors and add electronic locks.
“Once the electronic locking system is installed, teachers will have a key for certain doors, helping keep unsupervised doors less used,” Hixson said. “It is already procedure and expectation that all classroom doors are locked.”
HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said the agency performs drills with the school system and trains all staff in school safety. For example, officers instruct teachers on fight or flight and how to hide if something were to happen.
“We teach them things they don’t think of,” Allen said.
Hixson said the school system plans to do a district-wide drill in collaboration with several first responder agencies, including the HCSO, EMS and local police departments.
The district is also looking into getting a committee of parents or community members to give feedback at the drill and offers suggestions on possible improvements.
Allen said the school resource officers the HCSO provides are very good at following leads. He said that they have stopped threats before they could take place.
Last August, when there was a false report of an active shooter at Volunteer High School, Allen said the HCSO had a large response from other agencies that his department didn’t even call. The responders heard the incident unfolding on the radio and showed up to offer assistance.
“It was great to see the reaction at Volunteer High School,” Hixson said. “Everyone was very responsive.”
Hixson said the school system trains all staff to be observant and report any concerns as soon as they arise.
“Safety is the top priority,” Hixson said. “It is above academics and anything else. Kids need a safe environment to learn in.”
Allen echoed that sentiment.
“The safety and security of youth is No. 1,” Allen said. “We want to be prepared if something happens.”