ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education's draft budget for 2023-2024 has a current $2.187 million deficit and includes raises for teachers and non-certified staff.
Last year, for the 2022- 23 budget, the school system had a $4.6 million deficit. However, budget Director Melissa Farmer said that with tax collections coming in higher than projected, she expects the 2023- 23 deficit to be significantly lower.
With this increase in collections, Farmer said it provides a positive outlook for the upcoming year.
“Even though we’re estimating in this 2023-24 budget to use $2.187 million from the fund balance, I don’t think that’s what it truly would be if the collections continue the same as they’ve been,” Farmer said.
The 2023-24 school year will be the first year for the state’s new funding formula TISA, which is expected to bring more money to the county, but the exact amount isn’t known.
One significant increase in the school district's budget with a state-mandated minimum salary increase from $40,000 to $42,000. This is a part of the state’s goal to set teachers' salaries at a minimum of $50,000 by the 2025-2026 school year.
TISA funding is expected to cover a majority of the increasing teacher salaries.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson informed the board that a scale salary study was done comparing Hawkins County to Sullivan and Greene County Schools.
The study showed that the pay grades of custodians and instructional assistants were significantly lower than in other schools.
“So we had told you all several months ago that we needed to do something with our instructional assistants,” Hixson said. “That was one of the ones that we hadn't aggressively gone after up until this year as well as our custodians. So, we started with those two when we did our surveys for some of the surrounding systems with two specifically that are like most like us, Sullivan and Greene. We did notice that those two were two that were significantly lower.”
Due to this, the 2023-24 budget included a raise across all salary scales with significant increases for non-certified employees.
For example, custodians currently start at $8.90 per hour, but the proposed budget increases that to $11 an hour. Likewise, food service, which currently starts at $9 an hour, will increase to $11, and instructional assistants, who currently start at $9.08, will increase to $10.71.
Board member Hannah Winegar expressed interest in increasing non-certified salaries further. However, Farmer said it would take significant time to recalculate the budget for this to happen.
The board decided to have Farmer research the cost of more increases, to be examined later and added through a budget amendment if desired.
The BOE met at a workshop May 15 to review the 2023-2024 budget. The Board will vote on the final draft at its June meeting. If the draft passes, it will go before the county commission later that month.