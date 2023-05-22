Hawkins BOE

The Hawkins County BOE met at a workshop on May 15 to discuss its 2023-24 budget.

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education's draft budget for  2023-2024 has a current $2.187 million deficit and includes raises for teachers and non-certified staff.

Last year, for the 2022- 23 budget, the school system had a $4.6 million deficit. However, budget Director Melissa Farmer said that with tax collections coming in higher than projected, she expects the 2023- 23 deficit to be significantly lower.

