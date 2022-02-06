ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County School Board members voted at their last meeting to approve building a new career and technical education facility at Phipps Bend.
The board agreed to spend up to $2 million on the project. The motion passed 4-1 with Tecky Hicks voting no and two members absent.
One reason for the new facility is to expand access to programs across the school system.
“We offer several programs of study within CTE, but not every program is available at all three high schools,” said CTE Supervisor Brandon Williams. “Students at Clinch, for example, currently only have two CTE options: engineering and teaching as a profession. A central facility with more program offerings would address this.”
The new facility will feature four new programs and expand access to three existing ones to all Hawkins County students. The new programs are machine tool; mechanical, electrical, and plumbing, with HVAC; construction/structural systems; and coding/cybersecurity. The three current programs are industrial maintenance, nursing skills lab, and culinary arts.
The new facility will be across the street from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. This will help to provide more dual enrollment opportunities with TCAT. Also, the location in Phipps Bend is important.
“The proximity to local industries we partner with is key; we want to strengthen existing relationships and build new partnerships to expand work-based learning opportunities within these industries,” Williams said.
Williams believes the new campus will provide enormous benefits to county students.
“When we break ground on this facility, it will be, I believe, symbolic of the moment in time when we took one of the greatest steps forward for our students, our community, and our local economy,” Williams said. “The return on this investment will be staggering; citizens of Hawkins County will reap the benefit of this effort for many years to come.”
Matt Hixson, Hawkins County director of schools, said the program will provide students with more industrial experience.
“I am proud of the vision behind the proposed facility and what it would provide the students and community of Hawkins County,” Hixson said. “Our graduates will be prepared to hit the ground running in a variety of high-demand skills and will have the backing of both career and tech centers.”
He said the school system is working to obtain more funding at the local and state level.
Both Hixson and Williams will present the project and unveil conceptual drawings to the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce at its Feb. 24 meeting.