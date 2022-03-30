ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission passed two resolutions regarding the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID stimulus funding it received.
At Monday’s meeting, the commission first voted to move $10 million of the $11.4 million in ARPA funding it has remaining to a specific account. This is allowed through a ruling with the state of Tennessee in which county governments can take up to $10 million of their ARPA funding once to cover revenue losses. The commission plans to use the $10 million to cover government services.
This resolution was made by the ad hoc committee that was appointed to gather information and make resolutions about the ARPA funding. The resolution was then passed by the budget committee before appearing before the commission as a whole.
The commission unanimously approved the resolution.
The county commission then voted on a resolution to give $2 million of the ARPA funding to the Hawkins County School District for its new CTE facility at Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
The resolution was also made by the ad hoc committee and approved by the budget committee before being presented to the entire county commission.
The resolution also mentioned that the commission’s contribution might encourage other entities to donate to the facility.
“The ad hoc committee believes an investment into the CTE facility will be of tremendous benefit to the future workforce of the county and a large draw for new industry in the area,” according to the resolution.
Many commissioners had questions about this resolution. One question concerned the estimated cost and timeline.
Brandon Williams, the CTE director for Hawkins County Schools, said the current estimate of $13 million is based off the square footage for the proposed building.
The commission unanimously voted on an amendment to the resolution stating that if the money isn’t used by Oct. 31, 2024, it will be returned to the commission’s designated account for the revenue loss ARPA funds. This was added because the commission is required to designate where all the ARPA funding will go by Dec. 31, 2024.
The school district has already received $2 million from the Hawkins County Board of Education for the CTE facility and hopes local funds will help secure state funding.
“What you’re considering today will help us secure additional grant funding that would have timelines attached to it,” said Williams. “Anytime we’re applying for federal, state or other grants, it’s very beneficial if we can show that we have a local match piece to those grant monies that we’re asking for. So this project really bolsters our chances of securing additional funding.”
The school district has applied for $5 million from the state and is waiting to hear if it received it.
Mark DeWitte, ad hoc committee chairman and 5th District commissioner, said he fully supports the project.
“I firmly, and I think most of this commission will back me, I firmly believe in what you all are doing with this project, and I would not have brought it up to the ad hoc committee if I didn’t,” said DeWitte.
The commission unanimously passed the resolution with the approved amendment.