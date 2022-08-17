ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted to table several motions regarding issues like staffing stipends, raises and new hires at its meeting on Aug. 11.
Staffing at Clinch
The first tabled motion was made by District 4 member Tecky Hicks regarding staffing concerns at Clinch School.
“I don’t want anybody to take this personally; it’s just a matter of fact that Clinch School is always gonna be an isolated situation at best,” Hicks said. “Well, people don’t like to go across the mountain, and it’s been time and time again that we have been unsuccessful in our ability to deal with teaching positions over there. I’ve addressed this to Mr. Hixson; the students at Clinch need a teacher in front of them, and they don’t need them on a television screen.”
Hicks suggested the BOE approve a staffing stipend for all teaching positions at Clinch School to help secure prospective employees. He suggested a total stipend of $10,000 per year for the lifetime of the school.
Clinch has about 21 teachers, with 15 to 16 for just middle and high school grades.
Hicks said it is important to secure teachers even at rural schools.
“The thing about it is if we can’t get teachers to go over there and accept positions in that school for what they might ordinarily would, then I think the system has to do something to entice those teachers to go,” Hicks said. “We got to do something to get teachers to go to Clinch School, or that school is going to pass away, and I’m just gonna say this is not about the money. It’s about the kids getting what they need.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the system already has money set aside for hard-to-fill high school positions.
District 2 board member and BOE Chairman Chris Christian made another motion to table the idea so the board could into it and get questions answered about concerns such as funding the stipend.
The motion to table passed unanimously.
New hires
The second motion that the board discussed and decided to table had to do with hiring more maintenance staff.
District 7 board member Judy Trent said the schools currently only have about five or six maintenance workers for the whole district, which is partly due to some people being absent.
Trent said that while visiting some of the schools recently, she recognized things that needed to be fixed. She suggested that the board hire two new maintenance employees.
Hixson said he saw the need for more employees, but with the large deficit for the 2022-2023 budget, he has been hesitant about coming to the board about hiring more staff.
Christian made a motion to table Trent’s resolution to garner more cost information. The motion to table passed unanimously.
Raises
Trent also made another motion at the meeting about giving all non-certified workers a 5% raise.
“During our time on the school board, we saw our teachers’ salaries really go up,” Trent said. “We did 2% for the certified personnel, the non-certified personnel also received 2%, but their 2% is not the same as ours. They go to the grocery store, and they pay the same for a loaf of bread that anybody else does. So it is my motion, and the last thing I do on the Hawkins County Board of Education I make a motion that we give 5% to all of our non-certified personnel, including custodians, cooks, assistants and anybody that works for us that’s non-certified. It’s the greatest thing you can do for them because we try to do for all.”
Christian made a motion to table Trent’s proposal about raises for further consideration. The motion to table passed unanimously.
Lu System
The board also discussed a proposal made by Hicks to buy an innovative physical education system for Surgoinsville Middle School, called Lu.
“Back in March, Dr. Krista Mann contacted me, and we went over a project that she was very interested in not only as a physical education tool but also an academic tool that could be used throughout the day,” Hicks said. “She feels very comfortable that it would combat some of the chronic absenteeism. They can use it strategically in the morning to engage kids before traveling to class and also likely to use it to engage students kinetically with their learning. This is a high-energy motivational tool that promotes physical fitness. Kids need to be active learners, and this system supports student movement.”
The Lu system is a projection software that can create highly immersive environments and interactive, engaging games that encourage movement.
“Krista and I have spent some time looking at all this system, and ... I was really impressed with it,” Hicks said.
The system can even incorporate other subjects into PE. For example, Lu can conduct a multiplication game where kids throw balls at the answer to a math problem. The system can also cover PE standards in an interesting and engaging way
In March, Hicks obtained a quote for the system for $20,000 to $24,000. However, the quote was good until May, and the price may have increased.
Christian said he wanted to get more cost information and see examples of the system, so he made a motion to table Hicks’ proposal. The motion to table passed unanimously.
All of these motions will be discussed at future meetings.
To view demos of the Lu System, visit play-lu.com.