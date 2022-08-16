ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education honored two members who were not re-elected in the county general election.

The board recognized District 4 member Tecky Hicks and District 7 member Judy Trent for their years of service at its meeting on Thursday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video