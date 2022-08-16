ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education honored two members who were not re-elected in the county general election.
The board recognized District 4 member Tecky Hicks and District 7 member Judy Trent for their years of service at its meeting on Thursday.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson started by thanking Trent and Hicks for supporting the schools.
“First, I want to thank Judy and Tecky for supporting what the schools needed and being there and providing leadership,” Hixson said. “I want to thank Tecky for hiring me. He was one of the people on the board that hired me and had enough faith to bring me out from California and put some trust in me to lead this ship under your all’s direction. I want to say thank you to Judy for coming on three years ago, and we’ve learned and grown together as being part of this board, so I wish you the best in whatever comes your way next week, whatever you choose to do.”
District 3 board member Kathy Cradic also spoke about Trent and Hicks and explained the gift that was ordered for them. The gift hasn’t arrived yet, but both exiting school board members will receive a print of a painting that was done a couple of years ago of all the schools in the county.
Chris Christian, board chairman and District 2 representative Chris Christian spoke about what it means to be a school board member.
“To be a school board member takes special care, and honestly, it does,” Christian said. “Being a school board member is difficult. Being an educator is difficult. When you’re dealing with the public and when you’re dealing with children, two of the most difficult things in the world to try to find common ground. There are a lot of different philosophies. A lot of different ideas about how we need to conduct our school system and for educating our students. So, it is very difficult, and it takes a huge gamut of personalities to make that happen because we can’t be closed-minded, and that’s where board members come into play. Yes, we need debate; yes, we got to have a difference of opinions to get to that final point that is best for the students.”
Christian then spoke about Trent and what type of board member she has been.
“Judy, I will speak of you first,” Christian said. “I did not know you coming in. Of the time you have served on this board, you have taught me compassion and patience, lots of patience because you talk way too much. Your compassion for the children of this county is unsung. Your belief in our teachers is unsung. Not because you were an educator yourself, that helps, but you understand what it’s like to be on those frontlines, and you can sit in that seat right there and help us make better decisions with your experience. As a group, we make decisions, we become family, I like to think of you as a dear friend, a very dear friend, and a mentor. So you will be missed by me, and I wish you the best of luck moving forward. Don’t ever hesitate to come back around. So good luck, and with all my love, move on and do good things.”
Christian then addressed Hicks.
“Tecky, I never knew anyone with that name,” Christian said. “I want to thank you for being you. You’re hard-nosed. You’re stubborn. You got conviction. You’re a man of character, and that’s what it takes sometimes to get people’s attention, and that’s what we’re here to do. If you don’t get people’s attention, we can’t get to the root of the matter and come up with the best possible plan for our students sitting on this board. ... No one has brought the passion for policy and state law like Mr. Hicks. I want to thank you for your conviction to study the state law, for educating me on state law, and for calling me out when I make mistakes. Because we are a team, we work together. So Tecky, I want to thank you for working with us and how you have made me a better person. Honestly, I wish you the best of luck in whatever endeavors you go on from here. You’re gonna do something, I know you will, but I personally will miss you. Thank you for your service.”
Hicks also spoke about his time as a board member and what he has learned.
“I wasn’t gonna say anything, and I really didn’t plan anything to say,” Hicks said. “But five years ago, after being on the board for three years, the light came on in my head that there was more to coming to the school board meeting and looking at an agenda and saying ‘aye’ and leaving and going home. When you talk about the kind of money that’s in a school system, that’s a lot of responsibility for seven people who have the power to relegate that and need to take the power to relegate that and make sure that every penny is spent wisely and for the education of our kids. So I sat down and began to study policy, state law, how to do those kinds of things.”
Hicks said he will miss calls from parents.
“It’s been challenging for me because when the light came on, I thought, ‘Man, you know, there’s more to this than what meets the eye of the common person,’ ” Hicks said. “One of the things I guess I will miss more than anything is the call from irate parents over issues that we have dealt with and trying to come up with solutions to help them out. … It’s been a blast, and I know not only have I been at odds with the directors, but I’ve also been at odds with fellow board members. … The way I’ve always tried to operate, you argue points. However it ends up, you get up, and you go home, and you sleep like a baby. One thing I have not done is I have not lost any sleep over any of the confrontations. I’ve lost a lot of sleep over trying to come up with solutions to things that I felt were important, but I have enjoyed it.”
Hicks said the board needs to continue being attentive to the issues impacting children in the county.
“The board can’t stop being attentive to the issues that are important to the education of our children,” Hicks said. “You just got it, regardless of who wants it, whether it’s the director, whether it’s teachers, whether it’s administrators who you got to be focused on what’s best for these children. And in order to do that, there’s a lot of information that you need to garner. And you got to know, where are we? Where are we at? How are we proceeding? I mean, where are we going, but I’ve enjoyed it. Immensely.”
Hicks said he has enjoyed his time on the board.
“It was fun trying to sort all that out and to see the things that have been achieved,” Hicks said. “Up to this point that, we have achieved at our levels. We just got to keep on doing it. You guys got to keep on doing it. I’m gonna be gone, but you guys got to keep on doing it. That doesn’t mean I won’t come see you here on some Thursdays.”
Trent also spoke about her fellow board members and the relationships she has built with each person. She said she trusted the returning members of the board to carry out the job.
“I trust you all because the children of Hawkins County are in my heart and in my soul, and I trust you all to do the best for them to make sure that they still thrive and they grow,” Trent said. “You do the best job to provide those things for them. ... I think that our supervisors and our board and Mr. Hixson do a great job to provide things that they normally wouldn’t have. As Chris said, don’t make it about yourself; make it about our children because that’s number one here in this room and wherever the boards at.”
New board members Hannah Speaks, District 4, and, Alina Gorlova, District 7, will take office on Sept. 1.