ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education heard from its transportation supervisor last week about serious behavioral problems and staffing issues that have caused some bus routes to be delayed.
The BOE discussed the matter at its regularly scheduled meeting last Thursday.
BOE Chairman Chris Christian brought the issue to the board’s attention after learning more about it himself.
“A few weeks ago, I was on our website, and I just went to ‘busing’ and noticed a number of routes that we weren’t able to cover,” Christian said. “I was shocked to see that. So I contacted Roy to see what we could do as a board to assist in getting these routes up and going. I want to tell you when I hung the phone up after that conversation, I was better informed, unfortunately, as to the reasons that we’re having difficulties struggling on these routes.”
Transportation Supervisor Rolando Benavides talked to the board about the two main issues affecting their ability to cover all bus routes.
Staffing and training
The first was staffing and training. Due to several changes at the state level, it has become an extremely difficult and long process to be hired as a bus driver.
Benavides said the process takes months to complete.
“The state requirement for the training of a bus driver is getting more lengthy,” Benavides said. “It’s harder to abide by all the rules that need to happen for that to take place. So a lot of the requirements that you have to do is very time-consuming.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the system tries to support drivers through the training process.
“We try to get them on the hook and paid as soon as possible because if we string them along, and the state’s not working with us, and that’s a delayed process, they’re not going to stick with us,” Hixson said. “So we’ve been, we’ve tried to be creative on that front.”
Behavior
Another major issue that has been causing bus route disruptions is student behavior.
According to Benavides, bus drivers and monitors have reported several instances of students being disrespectful and cursing at staff.
“We had a student tell that monitor, ‘You’re not the driver; I don’t have to do anything you say. I can do whatever I want, and you don’t even know my name because you ain’t gonna be able to write it up no way, so it doesn’t matter,’ ” Benavides said.
Hixson said this type of behavior on the bus is punished the same way it is at school.
Another behavioral issue that has caused significant issues is vaping. Benavides said in one instance, school officials found eight kids who were vaping on a bus.
Vaping has also led to medical issues.
“We’ve literally had to almost call the rescue squad when the bus pulls in at the school because they’re not even coherent as to what’s going on,” Benavides said. “I have literally saw a student that was in a parking lot throwing up, and the students on the bus are still smoking the vape that he used as he was throwing up.”
Another problem with vaping is that many times it isn’t caught until days later. For example, while checking the cameras for a different issue, Benavides saw a student pass out after vaping.
“I have literally seen a child completely pass out on a bus and fall back,” Benavides said. “He busted his head hard enough to where I could hear it on the video, and he never flinched. He was lying back there in that seat for about 12 minutes. Then, he started coming to, and I mean, nobody knew anything about it. If I hadn’t been checking for another issue, I wouldn’t even know that it had taken place, and he literally passed out for about 12 minutes on the bus. Then by the time the bus got to the school, he was awake enough to where he walked in.”
Benavides said such occurrences are becoming more common and making some drivers quit.
Hixson said the system is doing its best to address these issues and punish students appropriately. Depending on the case, this could include suspensions or kicking a student off the bus altogether.
Hixson said school officials need to start looking at creative ways to hold students accountable.