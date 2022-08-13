ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted to approve a budget amendment to allow for a supply allotment for instructional materials typically provided by parents.
The board discussed the amendment at its Thursday, Aug. 11 board meeting.
The idea for the amendment came from BOE Vice-chairman Debbie Shedden. The allotment will be $40 per student.
“Regarding this budget amendment, I would like to make a motion that we take action to assist parents in light of inflation and the increased cost of living that all of us are experiencing right now,” Shedden said. “I move that we supplement the BEP-provided instructional supply allotment by $40 for each student. … This will assist our households most affected by recent soaring gas prices, food costs, and just the general cost of living that demands from us each day and hopefully relieve parents of feeling the need to provide school supplies typically requested.”
The money will be provided to the schools to submit a bulk order for items normally purchased by parents. These include notebooks, dividers, binders, pencils, pens, etc.
“So what we’re going to do is each school will get the equivalent of $40 per student given to administration,” said Director of Schools Matt Hixson. “The administration will meet with every teacher and get a list and do one bulk order for the school so that the documentation is in one location and we know exactly what’s been purchased.”
Hixson said some schools may place bulk orders for each grade level or department. Teachers will have access to the supplies throughout the year.
The window for placing orders will remain open until Dec. 15.
“That’ll give them the first semester to account for the kid who moved here from Colorado and comes into second grade, who doesn’t have anything,” Hixson said. “We know that he needs some additional stuff. We’ll have that order or check the supplies, and if we need to account for that throughout the year, we can do that. Throughout the first semester, whatever’s not spent by Dec. 15 will then go back to the unassigned fund balance because that’s where it’s coming from.”
Hixson said the allotment will cost the school system no more than $250,000, which is based on last year’s enrollment.
Tecky Hicks said he supported the increased allotment but thought the BOE should have acted sooner.
“It would have been wonderful if we could have done this a couple of months ago or if we had a July meeting where we could have done this,” Hicks said. “I had 56 kids at my church last night that are school-aged kids, several of them that attend Surgoinsville Elementary and Surgoinsville Middle School and some again here at Volunteer. Some of the complaints that I got last night was it’s a little, I mean, it’s late because many of these parents who couldn’t afford in their own budgets to buy the material for the kids had already spent that money to buy stuff for the kids. My church, in particular, we did 48 backpacks-plus. I think we had about 10 or 11 different packets of material that we purchased on the side for the kids we might have missed or the students we might have missed. So I think issues like this need to be more timely.”
Hixson said the money would not be provided directly to families.
“Well, we’ve had some calls with parents,” Hixson said. “We had a lady call the other day and said, ‘When’s my $40 coming? My student needs something.’ I said, ‘We can’t give you taxpayer money; that’s a gift of public funds, but we can provide for your student at the school.’ And that’s what we’re going to do. At that time, I didn’t have the procedure exactly laid out, but we’ve already had those requests.”
The motion was passed unanimously. Hixson said that once it’s approved by the county commission, he expects the money to be available by the end of September.