ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education got an update from one of its lawyers on how it should proceed with the sale of two properties the school system no longer is using: Keplar Elementary School and North Fork school.
The Hawkins County BOE got a report from its attorney Jim Point at its last meeting on Oct. 6.
Point discussed the entire issue with the board members and went through what they wanted to do when selling the property. Point first brought up that the board had mentioned donating the property, which is not an option.
He also said that the board members will need to consider the concerns of potential clients as they go through the sale process.
He also informed the board that some of the statutes regarding the sale of property would require them to get bids, and some even require the sale to be done online. Point said that could encourage bids from out-of-state buyers.
Point also told the board he believed it could avoid hiring an appraiser, which could delay the sale.
Point recommended that the board pass a motion stating why it is selling the properties so that if anyone came with questions, the board would have records to back up its actions.
The school board decided it would meet in a workshop later this month to discuss the issue further before its next meeting.