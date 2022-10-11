Jim Point

Attorney Jim Point addresses the Hawkins County Board of Education.

 TESSA WORLEY

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education got an update from one of its lawyers on how it should proceed with the sale of two properties the school system no longer is using: Keplar Elementary School and North Fork school.

The Hawkins County BOE got a report from its attorney Jim Point at its last meeting on Oct. 6.

